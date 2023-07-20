Police vetting strengthened after Couzens and Carrick cases – Home Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police vetting strengthened after Couzens and Carrick cases – Home Office

By Press Association
The College of Policing’s Vetting Code of Practice has been updated (Hannah McKay/PA)
Vetting standards for police officers have been strengthened after the “sickening” cases of killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick, the Home Office said.

The College of Policing’s Vetting Code of Practice has been updated, replacing the 2017 Code, to ensure officers who are unfit to serve the public can be rooted out and to make clear chief constables are responsible for holding their forces to high vetting standards.

According to the Home Office, the revised Code sets out 18 expectations for chief officers, including the requirement for re-joiners to be fully re-vetted and for forces to provide all relevant information on an officer transferring to another force.

Updates to the code also provide clarity that failure to hold minimum vetting clearance should lead to dismissal proceedings and that an officer’s vetting should be reviewed following misconduct proceedings that do not end in dismissal.

The Code further makes clear that the Barred and Advisory Lists must be checked as part of the vetting process to ensure that any officers who have previously been dismissed cannot re-join the police.

According to the College of Policing, the barred list shows “all officers, special constables and staff members who have been dismissed from policing after investigations under the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 or Police (Performance) Regulations 2020”.

The police advisory list is a list of “all officers, special constables and staff members who have resigned or retired during an investigation, or who leave before an allegation comes to light”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “The sickening cases of David Carrick and Wayne Couzens made clear the need for vetting practices that are effective and consistent in identifying those not fit to serve.

“Improving the standards of our officers is key to the common-sense policing the public expect, and that is why I asked the College of Policing to urgently strengthen police vetting.

“By making clear that police chiefs are expected to enforce these high standards, we will see the top-down culture change that is crucial to rebuilding public confidence.”

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, College of Policing chief executive, said: “The dreadful crimes committed by police officers and staff exposed over recent months are compounded by the fact some of them flew under the radar because opportunities to detect them were missed.

“The Code provides chief officers with clear expectations on what action is required to improve standards and consistency in police vetting units.

“It is paramount that the public have total confidence in our ability to find officers who do not belong in our ranks and the greater oversight being proposed by the College will help deliver that.”

He added that vetting only forms “one part of the jigsaw” and that new leadership training, a refreshed Code of Ethics and work with police forces to improve the response to violence against women and girls “will provide further help”.

The move follows His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services’ report on vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing.

The revised Code of Practice was laid in Parliament on Thursday and will come into force immediately.