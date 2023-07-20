Campaigners call for action as number of Scots dying from heart disease rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Campaigners call for action as number of Scots dying from heart disease rises

By Press Association
Allan Cowie of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland spoke out after new figures showed an increase in Scots dying from Ischaemic Heart Disease, (Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland/PA)
Allan Cowie of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland spoke out after new figures showed an increase in Scots dying from Ischaemic Heart Disease, (Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland/PA)

Campaigners are demanding urgent action to reduce the number of Scots dying from heart disease, after figures showed an increase in fatalities.

There were 7,130 deaths from Ischaemic Heart Disease (IHD) in 2022, data from National Records of Scotland showed, making it the most common cause of death.

The condition, also known as coronary heart disease, occurs when the blood supply to the heart is blocked or interrupted by a build-up of fatty substances in the arteries.

Moe than 270,000 people in Scotland are currently living with IHD, and campaigners at the charity Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland raised concerns after the 2022 figures showed deaths were 6% higher than the five-year average.

There were 6,748 deaths from IHD in 2021, with deaths amongst males in 2022 reaching the highest level since 2012, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland said, while deaths for females were the highest since 2016.

Commenting on the figures, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland chief operating officer, Allan Cowie, said: “It is devastating that after decades of progress, we’re starting to see evidence that more people are dying from heart disease.

“Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to address this issue immediately, with a focus on detection and preventative action that alerts Scots to the early warning signs of heart disease and allows them access the treatment they need.

“With the NHS still dealing with the impact of the pandemic, there is an even more urgent need for the NHS, Scottish Government, and third sector organisations in Scotland to work in partnership to deliver the care that Scots so desperately need.”

Mr Cowie added: “People across Scotland deserve access to life-saving treatment and information that will ultimately allow them to spend more precious years with family and friends.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the scale and impact of heart disease across Scotland and have set out our strategic direction to address this in our heart disease action plan (2021).

“The plan sets out our actions to minimise preventable heart disease and ensure that everyone with suspected heart disease has timely and equitable access to diagnosis treatment and care.

“A priority area within the plan is to improve the detection, diagnosis and management of key clinical risk factors for heart disease.”