How has the law changed now the Illegal Migration Bill has royal assent?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

How has the law changed now the Illegal Migration Bill has royal assent?

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent. As of Thursday, ‘people who arrive illegally under the new laws will be banned from re-entering the UK and will not be eligible for settlement or citizenship, except in limited circumstances’, the Home Office said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent. As of Thursday, ‘people who arrive illegally under the new laws will be banned from re-entering the UK and will not be eligible for settlement or citizenship, except in limited circumstances’, the Home Office said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Illegal Migration Bill became an Act of Parliament after being given royal assent, meaning the Government’s sweeping asylum reforms have become law.

While officials are still working on when the Act will come into force, it is anticipated elements of the new laws may be implemented in stages over the coming months.

And as of Thursday, “people who arrive illegally under the new laws will be banned from re-entering the UK and will not be eligible for settlement or citizenship, except in limited circumstances”, the Home Office said.

The PA news agency looks at the key points of the new law.

Counter-terrorism strategy CONTEST 2023 launch
Home Secretary Suella Braverman. The Home Office said the legislation will help stop illegal journeys to the UK (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

– Why is this significant?

The Home Office argues the new laws mark a “vital step towards stopping dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys to the UK, and removing the incentive for people to take these routes in the first place.”

But campaigners have condemned the move, branding the legislation cruel and unworkable while warning it breaks the UK’s obligations under international law. They say the changes will not stop Channel crossings and fear it could see refugees detained indefinitely.

– What is the main part of the legislation?

The much-criticised flagship legislation, central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” crossing the Channel, will prevent people from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

The Government also hopes the changes will make sure detained people are promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda, which is currently the subject of a legal challenge.

Illegal Migration Bill
The legislation is central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to ‘stop the boats’ crossing the Channel (Yui Mok/PA)

– What else will change once the law comes into force?

According to the Home Office:

People who come to the UK illegally will not have a right to stay, and instead they will be liable to be returned either to their home country or relocated to a safe third country.

The new legislation prevents people who come to the UK illegally from misusing modern slavery safeguards and introduces a law to stop them making spurious legal challenges to frustrate removal.

Under the new Act, a court will no longer be able to grant interim remedies such as injunctions, which prevent the removal of people with no right to be in the UK, unless in very limited circumstances. This means that the vast majority of legal challenges against removal will be heard only after someone has been removed.

The only legal challenges against removal that will be considered in the UK, are if someone argues there is a real risk that they would suffer serious and irreversible harm if they were removed, or that they are not liable to removal on factual grounds under the new powers.

POLITICS Migrants
(PA Graphics)

– Are there other measures?

The Act also brings in tougher measures on age assessments. The Home Office said this is to “protect children” and will “avoid lengthy age disputes” preventing the removal of those deemed to be adults.

The Home Secretary will be allowed to bring in new rules on the consequences of refusing to undergo a scientific age assessment.

Meanwhile, a National Age Assessment Board will be established and scientific assessments, such as X-rays, could be used.