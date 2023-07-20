Lawyers slam ‘disgraceful’ delays in court custody services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lawyers slam ‘disgraceful’ delays in court custody services

By Press Association
The Law Society has called for swift action (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Law Society has called for swift action (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lawyers are calling for swift action to resolve “disgraceful” delays in court custody services.

Staffing issues at the prisoner escort service led to jury trials at island sheriff courts being moved to mainland Scotland earlier this week.

The Law Society said contractor GeoAmey was providing an inadequate level of service with issues around the country.

The professional body, which represents 12,000 solicitors, said this is causing significant delays in criminal proceedings.

Law Society president Sheila Webster said: “We’ve been receiving disturbing and unacceptable reports of delays and disruption in courts across Scotland for quite some time, and it appears that the problems are getting worse with no end in sight.

“Criminal solicitors have described the level of service being provided by GeoAmey as disgraceful, with hours-long delays commonplace.

“Whatever the cause of these disruptions, a solution must be found urgently so the provision of criminal justice can return to normal.

“These major-scale delays are undermining access to justice and causing significant hardship for solicitors and everyone else interacting with our criminal justice system.

“We’re particularly concerned at the total upheaval caused to solemn matters in the Grampian, Highland and Islands Sheriffdom.

“Scotland’s local sheriff courts are a fundamental part of our criminal justice system, and they must not be sidelined by failures such as those we’re currently seeing.”

A GeoAmey spokesman said: “We are having ongoing positive discussions with all stakeholder partners on how to fulfil our shared ambition to improve the service to the courts and broader judicial system.

“We fully accept that the challenging labour market throughout the UK has had an impact on our recruitment and staff retention, and this is undoubtedly a material factor in the delays to courts.

“We have, and continue to, apologise for the impact that this is having.

“The majority of all escorts take place on time and without incident, but nonetheless we will continue to strive to improve the service we provide.

“The challenges that we face are only a part of other system-related issues across the judicial sector that need to be addressed in partnership if a smooth and efficient court service is to be delivered, and we are committed to working with our partners to achieve this commonly held objective.”