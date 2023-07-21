Ukraine’s ambassador to UK exits role after Zelensky ‘sarcasm’ row

Vadym Prystaiko is no longer Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK after he publicly criticised president Volodymyr Zelensky over his “sarcasm” during a row about his demands for weapons.

A diplomatic source confirmed to the PA news agency that Mr Prystaiko was out of the job on Friday but could not confirm reports he had been sacked by the Ukrainian leader.

It comes following a diplomatic spat earlier this month between the UK and Ukraine, after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that the UK and US were “not Amazon” when it came to Kyiv’s requests for weapons and military equipment.

The remarks prompted anger in Kyiv and put pressure on Downing Street amid an otherwise successful Nato summit.

“I don’t believe this sarcasm is healthy,” Mr Prystaiko suggested publicly last month following Mr Zelensky’s remarks.

He had been in post in London since July 2020.