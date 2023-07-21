Sunak celebrates Tories’ Uxbridge win in greasy spoon cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak celebrates Tories’ Uxbridge win in greasy spoon cafe

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talking to people at the Rumbling Tum cafe in Uxbridge (Carl Court/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talking to people at the Rumbling Tum cafe in Uxbridge (Carl Court/PA)

Rishi Sunak joked “it was a welcome change” to be woken up at 3am with good news as he made a victory lap of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The Prime Minister and successful Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell each got a hero’s welcome as they arrived at a greasy spoon cafe on Friday morning after the unexpected by-election win.

They were greeted with loud clapping and cheering at the Rumbling Tum Cafe in Ruislip, where jubilant Tory activists and the party’s London mayor candidate Susan Hall were gathered around small white tables and mugs of coffee.

Mr Sunak said “no one expected us to win here” as he hailed the result, which saw Mr Tuckwell secure a majority of 495, down from the 7,210 Boris Johnson secured in 2019.

He sat and talked at a table with Mr Tuckwell and his team before roving around to thank campaigners for their hard work.

He asked one group: “Are you all pumped?”

He also joked: “Normally when I get woken up at three in the morning it’s only bad news.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with newly elected Conservative MP Steve Tuckwell at the Rumbling Tum cafe in Uxbridge, west London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with newly elected Conservative MP Steve Tuckwell at the Rumbling Tum cafe in Uxbridge, west London (Carl Court/PA)

“So it was a welcome change.”

Answering questions from broadcasters as fry-ups were being served behind him, Mr Sunak downplayed the double defeat in Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome, saying “midterms for an incumbent government are always difficult”.

Mr Tuckwell said Mr Sunak congratulated him and “was just sharing the celebration of a great success”.

Before tucking into some breakfast after a long night, he told the PA news agency: “It’s great that he came out and supported me.

POLITICS ByElections
(PA Graphics)

“He spoke to the team that have been supporting me for the last five weeks. And I think they deserve absolute credit as well because they have been working incredibly hard, very long hours covering lots of ground to get my message over, which is about opposition to Ulez.

“That message has now been delivered and (London mayor) Sadiq Khan now needs to listen.”