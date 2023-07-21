Lib Dems demand end to ‘Conservative circus’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dems demand end to ‘Conservative circus’

By Press Association
Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Dyke with party leader Sir Ed Davey in Frome, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Dyke with party leader Sir Ed Davey in Frome, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey channelled the circus for the now regular by-election victory PR stunt as he demanded a general election to remove the Conservatives from government.

He pretended to light a circus cannon adorned with the slogan “Get these clowns out of No 10” as yellow confetti was sprayed across dozens of Liberal Democrat supporters who had gathered to celebrate Sarah Dyke’s victory in the Somerton and Frome by-election.

Sir Ed described the gain as “nothing short of spectacular” and said the Lib Dems were now winning in their former heartlands, saying his party was “back in the West Country”.

MPs and supporters with a confetti canon
The confetti canon was emblazoned with the slogan ‘Get these clowns out of NO 10’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Addressing an election rally in Frome town centre, Sir Ed said: “I’ve spoken to a lot of people in this by-election and people across the country.

“People are angry, they are angry that while they work hard to make ends meet, angry while they are trying to get a GP appointment or a dentist for their child, the Conservatives are so out of touch they have not even noticed.

“They are fed up of these Conservative clowns with their political circus not helping people and that’s why thousands of lifelong Conservatives are switching to the Liberal Democrats and why thousands of life-long Labour voters lent us their support to beat the Conservatives.”

Somerton and Frome by-election
Sir Ed Davey was in Frome, Somerset, to celebrate Sarah Dyke’s by-election win (Ben Birchall/PA)

He added: “I think it is why people from all backgrounds, all walks of life are turning to the Liberal Democrats.

“They see that we are listening to them, and we are fighting for a fair deal for them.

“Last night the people of Somerton and Frome spoke for the whole country and sent a powerful message to this appalling Conservative Government.

“Ringmaster Rishi is out ideas, out of touch and out of excuses. It is time for his shameful spectacle to end. It is time for a general election to end this Conservative circus.

“It is time to get these clowns out of No 10.”