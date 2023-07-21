Migrant barge not a floating prison, Home Office says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Migrant barge not a floating prison, Home Office says

By Press Association
The Home Office has denied the barge is a floating prison (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Home Office has denied its barge housing asylum seekers is a “floating prison” and said the people on board would be “free to come and go as they want”.

Gardening in nearby allotments and hiking tours of the area are among the activities which could be offered to some 500 migrants set to board the giant vessel now berthed on the most southerly point of Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

Officials were keen to stress efforts the department had made to allay the concerns of people in Portland – a small island with a population of about 13,600 people – as they led a press tour of the vessel on Friday.

Deputy director for asylum accommodation Leanne Palk disputed claims made by campaigners about the facilities.

She said: “It isn’t a floating prison.

“People are free to come and go as they want, but we do have this secure fence line in place just so that people don’t wander around the port.

“It is a working port and we need to keep the safety of the asylum seekers on board the vessel at the heart of everything we do.”

Ms Palk said it was unlikely asylum seekers would leave the barge and never come back, adding: “They’ve got a vested interest in having their asylum claim processed.”

The Home Office has worked “very closely” with Dorset Council, Portland Port and Dorset Police to “make sure that we minimise any impact on the local community, as well as looking after the safety of those on board the vessel”, she said, when asked to address the concerns of local people.

Migrant accommodation
The gym on board the Bibby Stockholm barge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The round-the-clock security presence on the site provided by Isca, consisting of 18 guards trained to military standard taking shifts in groups of six, accompanies CCTV surveillance and back-up from police if needed.

In total, about 60 staff including cooks and cleaners will be on board the barge run by Landry and Kling, a sub-contractor of Corporate Travel Management (CTM) which also managed vessels in Scotland housing Ukrainians.

Spaghetti with meatballs, roast turkey, Irish stew and beef pie are on the sample menu to be served in the canteen by Connect Catering, alongside breakfast and a selection of snacks available 24 hours a day.

The gym, equipped with treadmills and weights, is still awaiting delivery of rowing machines and exercise bikes. Volleyball, basketball, netball and football can all be played in one of two outside courtyards.

Most of the 222 bedrooms have twin bunk beds, with cupboard space, a desk, en-suite bathroom, heating and windows which open. But there are also 20 larger rooms which would sleep four people, and two rooms housing six people.

The bedrooms all have televisions which the operator was told to disconnect  but were too costly to remove so can be used only as monitors.

Migrant accommodation
One of the bedrooms on board the Bibby Stockholm (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Instead, residents will be encouraged to socialise or watch programmes and films in one of four communal TV rooms, and can also learn English in a classroom and worship in a dedicated space.

A small number of laptops are also available and there is Wi-Fi throughout the barge.

Of suggestions that the accommodation was cramped, Ms Palk said: “It is quite light and spacious and airy in there and there’s ample room in each of the bedrooms.

“The bedrooms do meet the size standards that are required. They’ve got multiple recreational areas and outside areas to be able to have activities.

“We’ve also got local voluntary services who are looking at what activities can happen outside of the barge.

Migrant accommodation
The Home Office said about 50 asylum seekers would board the Bibby Stockholm from next week (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“So things such as football and other activities like hiking and potentially looking at allotments and things like that.

“That’s all been managed through Dorset Council.”

Asked whether this was appropriate in light of concerns about poverty in the area, she said: “It’s all about managing the impact on the local community and making sure that the community feels safe and secure, as well as giving asylum seekers something meaningful to do with their days.

“So the funding that we’ve provided to Dorset Council, to the health service and also to the police, will help to allay some of those, those funding impacts.”

Asked if the accommodation is a long-term solution, Ms Palk said: “It’s a more sustainable solution than hotel accommodation, which as I said before, costs the taxpayer a lot of money.”