National memorial to late Queen to be considered, Cabinet Office says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

National memorial to late Queen to be considered, Cabinet Office says

By Press Association
Queen Elizabeth II died in September after celebrating 70 years on the throne (Steve Parsons/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II died in September after celebrating 70 years on the throne (Steve Parsons/PA)

A national memorial to the late Queen will be considered, the Cabinet Office has said.

The department said use of Queen Elizabeth II’s full title would be “closely protected” as it set out plans to commission a UK memorial for her.

“Careful consideration will be given in due course to the commissioning of an official national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II,” the Cabinet Office said.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the membership of a committee to decide on the monument will be announced ahead of the anniversary of her death on September 8.

Applications from communities and organisations wanting to name parks, gardens or streets after her are likely to be “looked upon favourably” if they incorporate “memorial” or “remembrance” in the title, according to new Government guidance published on July 4.

But to ensure the use of her name “continues to be undertaken in a dignified and appropriate manner” permission will have to be sought, the guidance says.

Several reports said the guidance means those wishing to name pubs and buildings after the late Queen, who died aged 96 just months after celebrating her platinum jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, would have to seek approval.

The guidance says: “The protected royal titles are sparingly granted and strict standards are applied.

“As a matter dealt with under the royal prerogative, information about any criteria which may exist and the reasons for the grant or refusal of an application are not disclosed.

Albert Memorial
The Albert Memorial in Hyde Park commemorates Queen Victoria’s husband (John Walton/PA)

“Communities, organisations and individuals may wish to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and commemorate her extraordinary reign through the use of her name and title, for example by naming a park, garden or street.

“Requests that incorporate ‘memorial’ or ‘remembrance’ in a proposed name are likely to be looked upon favourably, where possible.

“The full title of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be closely protected and only be granted for applications with strong royal connections.”

Former members of the royal family have commonly had memorials built in their honour after their death.

In London, there is the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington and the Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park.

The late Queen unveiled a memorial to her father, George VI, in 1955, three years after his death.

A statue near to George’s on The Mall was erected to honour his wife, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002.

There are already some projects named after the late Queen, including the Elizabeth Line which travels through central London.