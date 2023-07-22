Footballer, 16, hopes campaign to let girls wear hijabs during PE grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footballer, 16, hopes campaign to let girls wear hijabs during PE grows

By Press Association
Umme wants all girls to feel comfortable playing sport (Football Beyond Borders/PA)
A 16-year-old footballer hopes her campaign which allowed Muslim girls to wear sports hijabs during physical education (PE) lessons at her school will have a nationwide impact.

Umme Kalsoom launched the campaign alongside friends in 2021 because she felt “vulnerable” when expected to take off her hijab during school sports sessions at Marsden Heights Community College, in Lancashire, and she wanted others to feel comfortable.

“I did it to bring comfort to myself and the other girls, but I also felt vulnerable taking it off when I didn’t want to”, the student who lives in Brierfield, near Burnley, told the PA news agency.

Girl looking at the camera, with her arms crossed
Umme said the hijab makes her feel like herself (Football Beyond Borders)

“(The hijab) makes me feel like myself.

“Taking it off to do something I love didn’t enable me to feel my full self and I lacked confidence without it.”

The school policy – which it has since been changed – was originally put in place for health and safety reasons.

Umme has played football for around four years as part of a programme at Football Beyond Borders (FBB), a social inclusion charity that helped her push for change at her school.

The girls and staff at FBB led a presentation with the school’s senior leadership team and spoke about the importance of wearing a hijab and how they feel when this is not allowed.

Many staff at the school were supportive of the campaign, in particular head of year Tasneem Hussain, Umme said.

“I went to my head of year and spoke to her about it and she is Muslim and she was very supportive and understanding and she helped me to pursue the campaign further and gets my points across”, Umme added.

In a short film directed by Alina Akbar in partnership with creative agency Youth Beyond Borders (YBB), Aurora Media and Fifa+, Ms Hussain said: “I wanted Umme and the girls to feel like they were supported by the school.

“It’s something that’s quite close to my heart as well, being a Muslim teacher and being someone that the girls felt comfortable to approach to speak about it.”

Umme has held talks with members of Lancashire County Council and said she was struck by the attention her campaign has achieved, adding: “I didn’t know it would go this far.”

Girl sitting down and looking at the camera
Umme said she hopes her campaign has a nationwide impact (Football Beyond Borders/PA)

She said other young Muslim girls have since sought advice, which makes her feel “great to be the leader of this campaign” and she hopes it has a nationwide appeal since it aims to “break down the barriers for girls to play football everywhere they exist”.

With England’s Lionesses playing their first match at the Women’s World Cup against Haiti on Saturday morning, Umme said: “I’m very excited, I can’t wait.

“It was so inspiring to see them get themselves to the final of the Women’s Euro and win the trophy.”

Umme said she likes how “inclusive” football can be: “It’s really inclusive and really powerful because you play with people with different abilities and from different backgrounds, so it brings people together and it makes them more confident.”

FBB has launched a GoFundMe to raise £100,000 to support 100 girls through its football programme in time for the Women’s World Cup, which can be accessed via: gofundme.com/f/100-days-to-change-the-game.