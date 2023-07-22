Rules to stop ex-ministers taking plum jobs were toothless – vetting watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rules to stop ex-ministers taking plum jobs were toothless – vetting watchdog

By Press Association
Conservative peer Lord Pickles said previously ministers could not punish breaches of Acoba’s rules (Victoria Jones/PA)
Conservative peer Lord Pickles said previously ministers could not punish breaches of Acoba’s rules (Victoria Jones/PA)

The current rules around preventing a revolving door of former ministers being rewarded with plum jobs in the industry they previously presided over are “toothless” and needed strengthening, a peer has said.

Lord Pickles, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), has welcomed measures to apply fines for those found in breach of vetting procedures.

Under a new ethics regime announced by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden this week, former ministers who breach the rules on post-government jobs could be hit by financial sanctions.

One major change is designed to prevent breaches of Acoba rules – something former prime minister Boris Johnson was recently accused of after giving the committee 30 minutes’ notice of taking up a new post as a Daily Mail columnist.

A “ministerial deed” will be designed to legally commit ministers to the rules on accepting jobs after they leave office, binding them by the same restrictions as civil servants.

When asked why he welcomed the measures, vetting watchdog chief Lord Pickles told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Because they (the current rules) are toothless and they need a new pair of gnashers to bite.

“I often write to the Deputy Prime Minister to say: ‘Such-and-such has caused a problem, and what you do is a matter for you.’

“It is an act of kindness on my part that I say: ‘Not that you can do anything, because the rules are useless.’

“These will make the rules legally binding on ministers and on civil servants and it will make very clear that people who regulate can’t expect to go into the same sector when they leave Government. And that applies to civil servants as well as ministers.

“In order for people to actually take these things seriously, there has to be a financial penalty.”

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was criticised by Acoba for breaching the rules around new appointments (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Conservative peer said fines would be reserved for the “most egregious and blatant abuses”.

Lord Pickles, a former Cabinet minister during David Cameron’s premiership, said Mr Johnson had the opportunity while in Downing Street to change the rules around former ministers and MPs taking up media work.

Mr Johnson, who quit as an MP last month in protest at a Commons probe concluding he lied to Parliament with his partygate assurances, was found to have committed a “clear and unambiguous breach” of Government rules and the ministerial code after giving only half an hour’s notice to Acoba about his paid job writing for the Mail.

Asked about whether the former premier would have received a punishment under the new rules, Lord Pickles said: “We had recommended to Boris when he was prime minister that we didn’t really think that newspaper columns or appearing on television, or if said minister decided to become a presenter on the Today programme, we didn’t think that was terribly important.

“We are interested in the government’s interests, so under the rules we are suggesting, just standard conditions would apply to that, so if Boris had listened to us, there would not have been any story.”

BBC presenter Nick Robinson, in what appeared to be a reference to GB News hiring Tory MPs, replied saying: “Interesting. We don’t allow politicians to present the Today programme – it is only on other networks that they think that that represents impartiality.”