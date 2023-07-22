Starmer posts leaflets in Bedfordshire to maintain by-election momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer posts leaflets in Bedfordshire to maintain by-election momentum

By Press Association
Sir Keir delivered Labour flyers to a street of houses (Jacob King/PA)
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer posted leaflets through letterboxes in Bedfordshire as he eyed up his next electoral gain following the by-election victory.

Sir Keir visited a resident’s house and undertook some light canvassing at an estate in Shefford, Bedfordshire on Saturday afternoon, following his speech at the National Policy Forum in Nottingham.

He was joined by deputy leader Angela Rayner, shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle and local candidate Alistair Strathern.

The market town falls within the constituency of Mid Bedfordshire, which has been held by Tory Nadine Dorries since 2005 and the Conservative Party generally since 1931.

Starmer visit to Shefford
Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Labour candidate Alistair Strathern (Jacob King/PA)

Former culture secretary Ms Dorries announced in June that she would be standing down as an MP “with immediate effect”, but no by-election has yet been triggered.

Labour earlier this week overturned a 20,137 Conservative majority to win the north Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty, with 25-year-old Keir Mather set to become the youngest MP in the House of Commons.

Sir Keir met local resident Ken Marks who said he was “disaffected” with the Tories and Ms Dorries was “supposed to have gone by now”, claiming her local office had been turned into a dance studio.

The pair discussed pensions, the NHS and the Covid pandemic before Mr Marks added: “You, in person, seem to be the right guy for the job. You’re not frightened to stand up and speak to these people.”

All four Labour politicians then joined local campaigners in posting party leaflets into houses in the estate.

At one home, Sir Keir was greeted by a barking dog as he popped through the information, leading him to say: “I think the dog’s had that one!”

The Labour leader also managed to spare some time to watch England in the Women’s World Cup between his engagements, as the Lionesses kicked off their tournament against Haiti.

Sir Keir said: “We’re not sitting back [after the by-elections], we’re not looking over our shoulder. We’re pressing forward.

“There should be an election, a by-election in Mid Bedfordshire, and so I’m here talking to local residents, to people who are now fed up and want a by-election desperately and want to vote Labour.

“So yes, of course we reflect, but we’re moving forward here because the goal is to get to that general election.”