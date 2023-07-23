Sunak confirms new housing to be focused in cities as Gove announces reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak confirms new housing to be focused in cities as Gove announces reforms

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said planning reforms would make delivering developments simpler (Lee Smith/PA)
The Prime Minister said the bulk of Britain’s new homes will be built in major cities as he vowed not to “concrete over the countryside”.

Ahead of planning reforms due to be announced by Housing Secretary Michael Gove, Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the Conservative Westminster Government is on course to meet its target of building one million homes between 2019-24.

Mr Sunak, who is due to visit the West Midlands, and Mr Gove are expected to provide more details on Monday about plans to prioritise house building in inner city areas.

The proposals include developing a new urban quarter in Cambridge with space for homes, art facilities, laboratories and green areas.

Mr Sunak said: “Today I can confirm that we will meet our manifesto commitment to build one million homes over this Parliament.

“That’s a beautiful new home for a million individual families in every corner of our country.

“We need to keep going because we want more people to realise the dream of owning their own home.

“We won’t do that by concreting over the countryside – our plan is to build the right homes where there is the most need and where there is local support, in the heart of Britain’s great cities.

“Our reforms today will help make that a reality by regenerating disused brownfield land, streamlining the planning process and helping homeowners to renovate and extend their houses outwards and upwards.”

The announcement comes only two weeks after a cross-party panel of MPs warned that Tory ministers are unlikely to deliver 300,000 new homes per year after the Prime Minister made the target advisory rather than mandatory as he looked to see off a potential backbench rebellion.

Housing market
Rishi Sunak’s decision to downgrade the 300,000 housing target has already had a depressing impact on numbers, according to MPs (Rui Vieira/PA)

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, in a report published earlier this month, said that, while the Government was on track to deliver one million new homes over the course of the current Parliament, it was not forecast to deliver 300,000 net new homes per year by the mid-2020s.

Clive Betts, the Labour committee chairman, said Mr Sunak’s decision was “already having a damaging impact on efforts to increase the building of new homes”.

Mr Gove, in a speech in London, will announce plans to slash red tape to pave the way for more conversions of shops and takeaways into houses in efforts to address the housing crisis.

A review into the extension of permitted development rights is expected to make it simpler to extend homes and convert lofts so buildings can be expanded upwards and outwards.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said ministers will also take steps to unblock bottlenecks in the planning system to speed up development approvals.

Mr Gove will unveil intentions to invest £24 million into a planning skills delivery fund to help clear backlogs.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Housing Secretary Michael Gove is set to announce housing reforms in a speech on Monday (Lucy North/PA)

A “super-squad” team of leading planners and other experts will be established to work across the planning system to unblock major housing developments, with their first port of call being in Cambridge to help realise the ambitions for the city.

Developers will be asked to contribute more through fees to help fund the upgrades, officials in Mr Gove’s department confirmed.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Gove said his proposals would also include creating development corporations to unleash a wave of new homes in cities such as Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool.

Councils will be given the opportunities to bid to set up the Government-sponsored bodies which will have the power to use compulsory purchase orders to buy up land and sell parts of it on to developers to build new homes.

Inspired by the regeneration created in east London by the Docklands Development Corporation in the 1980s, Mr Gove said his plans are to kick-start a “21st century renaissance for our great cities”.

In a statement ahead of his speech, the Housing Secretary said: “Most people agree that we need to build more homes — the question is how we go about it.

Summer weather July 15th 2023
A ‘super-squad’ of planning experts will focus its attention on delivering a development in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Rather than concreting over the countryside, we have set out a plan today to build the right homes in the right places where there is community support — and we’re putting the resources behind it to help make this vision a reality.

“At the heart of this is making sure that we build beautiful and empower communities to have a say in the development in their area.”

Other plans included in Mr Gove’s reforms package involve setting up the Office for Place, a body charged with ensuring a high standard of housing design and that communities have a say in the look of new developments.

The plans have been welcomed by construction firm Mace and the Royal Institute of British Architects.

But the Local Government Association (LGA) has flagged concerns about the prospect of loosening the rules around permitted development rights, arguing it can lead to substandard housing.

Councillor Shaun Davies, chairman of the LGA, said: “Premises such as offices, barns and shops are not always suitable for housing.

Convention of the North
Labour’s Lisa Nandy said house building is due to drop to its lowest levels since WWII under the Tories (James Speakman/PA)

“Further expanding permitted development rights risks creating poor quality residential environments that negatively impact people’s health and wellbeing, as well as a lack of affordable housing or suitable infrastructure.

“It is disappointing that the Government have ignored their own commissioned research that concluded that homes converted through a planning application process deliver higher quality homes than those converted via permitted development rights.”

Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow housing secretary, said: “It takes some serious brass neck for the Tories to make yet more promises when the housing crisis has gone from bad to worse on their watch, and when housebuilding is on course to hit its lowest rate since the Second World War because Rishi Sunak rolled over to his own MPs.

“We don’t need more reviews, press releases or empty promises, we need bold action to get Britain building.”

Ms Nandy has already announced plans to make it easier to build on unsightly parts of the greenbelt under a future Labour government, and a pledge to restore the 300,000 homes target.