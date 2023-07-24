Rishi Sunak hits out at ‘top-down targets’ on housebuilding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak hits out at ‘top-down targets’ on housebuilding

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned ‘top-down targets’ on housebuilding (Ben Birchall/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned 'top-down targets' on housebuilding (Ben Birchall/PA)

Rishi Sunak has hit out against “top-down targets” on housebuilding amid signs the Government is rowing back on the Tory manifesto commitment to build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s.

It came as Housing Secretary Michael Gove, delivering a speech on planning reforms in London on Monday, said “I completely stand by” the target, but did not say when it would be reached.

Ministers are well short of the figure after the Prime Minister last year made it advisory rather than mandatory as he looked to see off a potential backbench rebellion.

There were signs of more local Tory opposition to his housing strategy as the Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire Anthony Browne vowed to “do everything” to stop the “nonsense plans to impose mass housebuilding on Cambridge”.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Sunak stressed the importance of bringing “local communities along with you” as he said Westminster politicians should not “ride roughshod over those views, impose top-down targets, carpet over the countryside”.

Asked whether the manifesto pledge of 300,000 new homes a year still stands, the Prime Minister told reporters at a housing development site in the West Midlands: “We are making progress, I’m proud of that progress and we’re not stopping there.

“But we’ve got to do it in the right way, I don’t want to concrete over the countryside, that’s something that is very special about Britain.

“We’re making it easier for people to expand homes upwards and outwards, we’re making it easier to build on brownfield sites with more investment and we’re investing in the planning system.”

Mr Gove, meanwhile, expressed his commitment to the 300,000 new homes a year manifesto pledge.

It comes only two weeks after the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee warned that Tory ministers are unlikely to deliver it and said Mr Sunak’s decision to drop the compulsory target was “already having a damaging impact on efforts to increase the building of new homes”.

Mr Gove said after a speech in King’s Cross: “The 300,000 target by the middle of this decade is one I completely stand by.”

Asked when the Government is expected to hit it, he said: “As soon as we possibly can.”

He said rampant inflation makes “delivering against that target more difficult” but said he is “confident we are on a trajectory to reach that 300,000 target”.

In his speech, the Housing Secretary set out measures including on leasehold reform, simplifying planning procedures, expanding planning capacity and regenerating and reviving inner cities.

Michael Gove said the Government would hit the target to build 300,000 homes a year ‘as soon as we possibly can’ (Yui Mok/PA)

A new “inner city renaissance” is the most important component of the strategy, Mr Gove said, as he argued for “using all of the levers that we have to promote urban regeneration rather than swallowing up virgin land”.

The proposals include developing a new urban quarter in Cambridge with space for homes, art facilities, laboratories and green areas.

But South Cambridgeshire MP Mr Browne lashed out against the plan, tweeting: “I will do everything I can to stop the Government’s nonsense plans to impose mass housebuilding on Cambridge, where all major developments are now blocked by the Environment Agency because we have quite literally run out of water. Our streams, rivers and ponds already run dry.”

In response, Mr Gove said he believes his colleagues will be won over by the detail of the plans.

The senior Tory said: “It will be the case that I’m sure that Conservative backbenchers and others once they have a chance to look at our plans will realise that this is in the national interest and that’s why we’re acting.”