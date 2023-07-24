Yousaf announces funding for rural parliament meeting

The First Minister has announced funding for the Scottish Rural and Islands Parliament.

The summit, which will be held in November, will see more than 40 rural organisations come together, with the outcome of discussions to inform Government policy.

During a meeting at the Nevis Centre in Fort William on Monday – the venue where the Parliament will be held – Humza Yousaf announced £80,000 to facilitate it.

“When I became First Minister, I promised to lead Scotland in the interests of all of our people – and to listen and work with anyone and everyone who shares my vision of a fairer Scotland,” he said.

“I believe, therefore, that is It is vital that rural and island communities and businesses have a say in decisions that affect them.

“The Scottish Rural and Islands Parliament – the only rural parliament in the UK – provides an important opportunity for people who work and live in these areas to have their voices heard.

“The discussions and views aired will help to inform Scottish Government policy-making.

“Indeed, discussions at previous Rural Parliaments helped to shape the concept of 20-minute neighbourhoods within the National Planning Framework.

“The most recent Scottish Rural Parliament in 2021 hosted a democratic assembly of over 600 participants from across rural Scotland.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest to sign up for this year’s event and to make, what I am sure will be very valuable contributions, to the discussions on the future of Scotland’s rural and island communities.”

Theona Morrison, the chair of Scottish Rural Action, the group which received the funding to support the assembly, said: “Rural and island places make up 98% of our country’s landmass.

“They are the locus of our natural assets, of our capacity to produce food and generate energy, and of a rich, enterprising, cultural and linguistic tapestry. We have an opportunity now to shine a light on the solutions that rural and islands communities offer to global challenges, including climate change.

“We look forward to sharing these solutions with the First Minister after the November event, and to working with the Scottish Government to build the resilience and sustainability of our rural and island places from the Borders and Lothians, to Shetland; and to make these solutions a reality.”

The announcement comes as the Scottish Government has been at loggerheads with parts of rural Scotland, caused in large part by the attempt to limit human activity in at least 10% of Scottish waters.

Ministers pledged to create highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) earlier this year, but backlash from fishing communities and MSPs – including high profile SNP members – forced them to backtrack.