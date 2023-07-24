UK’s defence industry is not a Marks & Spencer’s operation, says ex-top brass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s defence industry is not a Marks & Spencer’s operation, says ex-top brass

By Press Association
Lord West of Spithead, former head of the Royal Navy (David Mirzoeff/PA)
The UK’s defence industry cannot be compared to a Marks & Spencer “knocking out women’s underwear” as it is much harder to provide missiles and weapons systems, a former top brass has said.

The former head of the Royal Navy Lord West of Spithead raised concerns about the pace and efficiency of the UK’s defence industry in meeting demands, as he called for a much more comprehensive strategy.

The independent crossbench peer urged the Government to move away from a “just-enough, just-in-time” approach when it comes to replacing ammunition and missile stocks given to Ukraine.

His comments came after defence minister Baroness Goldie told the House of Lords substantial contracts had been placed to directly replace munitions granted to Ukraine.

These orders included next-generation light anti-tank weapons, Starstreak high-velocity missiles, lightweight multirole missiles, Javelin missiles, Brimstone missiles, 155 mm artillery rounds, and 5.56 millimetre rifle rounds.

Despite the progress, Lord West expressed his dissatisfaction with the time it took to initiate the orders, saying: “There’s no doubt it’s been a long time before we got various orders in.

“The Ukrainian war started 17 months ago, and a number of members in this House… referred to the need to put in various orders.

“And it’s not surprising because actually for too long we have run a ‘just-enough, just-in-time’ type philosophy, as regards war stocks and replacing ammunition and missiles.”

He went on: “We are not a Marks & Spencer knocking out women’s underwear.

“That is not the basis on which we are providing stuff. It is much harder to actually provide missiles and weapons systems.

“Could I ask the minister, looking into the future, would it be possible for a cross-party initiative to produce a defence industrial strategy that looks at making sure our defence industries are sufficiently paid for so that they can actually boost supply of weapons in crisis and war?”

Lady Goldie replied: “He will be aware of two things: there has been a very extensive supply of weapons to Ukraine and that is evidenced by the recent written statement which I laid before this House of July 20.

“He will also be aware that there has been an overall challenge with the industry experienced by other Nato members because some of them were not production ready. We know that. The MoD (Ministry of Defence) has engaged closely. The industry is now in a much healthier state.

“And I hope the recent list of orders which I indicated reflects that much healthier state, and that the MoD is satisfied along with our Nato partners.

“Industry is now geared up to supply what is needed.”