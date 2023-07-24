More than 67,000 hospital appointments cancelled due to strike by consultants

More than 67,000 hospital appointments and procedures in England were cancelled due to the recent strike by consultants, figures show.

Some 65,557 inpatient and outpatient appointments had to be rescheduled as a result of the industrial action that took place from July 20 to 22.

A further 1,474 mental health and learning disability appointments were rescheduled, along with 731 appointments at community hospitals, meaning a total of 67,762 appointments did not take place.

The figures are likely to underestimate the true scale of disruption as not all NHS trusts were able to supply data for publication by NHS England.

The strike was staged by members of the British Medical Association (BMA) over levels of pay, and was the first walkout by consultants in almost 50 years.

The number of inpatient and outpatient hospital appointments cancelled since the current spell of industrial action began in December is 764,370.

Together with cancellations in mental health, learning disability and community settings, the overall cumulative total is just under 820,000.

A second strike in England by consultants is due to take place on August 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, radiographers at 37 NHS trusts in England will begin a 48-hour strike at 8am on Tuesday in a separate dispute over pay.