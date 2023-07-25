Gap between number of richest and poorest students at university reduces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gap between number of richest and poorest students at university reduces

By Press Association
The total number of Scottish domiciled students beginning degrees increased substantially in 2021-22 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The total number of Scottish domiciled students beginning degrees increased substantially in 2021-22 (Jane Barlow/PA)

The gap between the number of university students in Scotland from the richest and poorest backgrounds has shrunk, new figures have shown.

According to a report from the Scottish Funding Council, the proportion of Scottish domiciled students starting undergraduate degrees from the most deprived areas of the country in 2021-22 was 16.6%, compared to 13.6% in 2013-14.

The number of those from the most well-off places was 24.3%, down from 26.4%.

The total number of Scottish domiciled students beginning degrees increased substantially during the same time period, from 37,835 to 43,380.

However, the gap in retention rates – the number of students who continued beyond their first year of study – increased during the same period, according to the statistics.

The proportion of those from the poorest areas continuing beyond their first year dropped slightly from 87.6% to 87.5% while the number of those from the most affluent areas increased from 92.2% to 93.4%.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth welcomed the figures, saying: “Widening access is a top priority for the Scottish Government and I am delighted to see a record number of first-time students from the most deprived areas in Scotland securing a place at university.

“This report shows there were 5,595 Scottish domiciled full-time first degree entrants to higher education from the country’s 20% most deprived areas – the highest figure on record, representing a 41% increase since the establishment of the Commission on Widening Access in 2016.

“With 16.5% of entrants coming from our most deprived communities, this means that, even with a small decrease in the proportion, we continue to outperform the interim target of 16%.

“I am encouraged by the progress we have made in partnership with Scotland’s universities so far and I am determined to go further.

“The principle that access to education should be based on the ability to learn is central to the Scottish Government and we will continue to support people to reach their full potential, regardless of their economic background.

“Scotland’s internationally-renowned universities are among our greatest assets – and every child growing up here should have an equal chance of benefiting from that.

“I will work with Scotland’s universities and the Commissioner for Fair Access to drive forward further progress – ensuring that even more young people in Scotland have the opportunity to benefit from a university education.”