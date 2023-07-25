UK adds voice to international concerns over Israel judicial overhaul

The UK has added its voice to international concerns about the situation in Israel, amid mass protests against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

A new wave of demonstrations have erupted after the Israeli parliament approved the first major law in the plan, which has proved highly contentious and prompted accusations that the government is drifting towards authoritarian rule.

The Foreign Office on Tuesday urged Israel’s leadership to “build consensus and avoid division”.

It comes after the White House, which has repeatedly urged Mr Netanyahu to pause his overhaul plan until he has a broad consensus, expressed regret “that the vote…took place with the slimmest possible majority”.

In Monday’s vote, parliamentarians approved a measure that prevents judges from striking down government decisions on the basis they are “unreasonable”.

Demonstrators on Whitehall in London, during Benjamin Netanyahu visit to Downing Street (Stefan Roussea/PA)

The government’s critics say removing the standard of reasonability opens the door to corruption and improper appointments of unqualified cronies to important positions.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “As the Prime Minister discussed with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year, the UK’s strong relationship with Israel has always been underpinned by our shared democratic values.

“While Israel’s exact constitutional arrangements are a matter for Israelis, we urge the Israeli government to build consensus and avoid division, ensuring that a robust system of checks and balances and the independence of Israel’s judiciary are preserved.”

Mr Netanyahu and his allies have also been accused of trying to erode the country’s checks and balances and consolidate power over the third, independent branch of government.

In a televised address on Monday night, Mr Netanyahu rejected such criticism.

“Today we did a necessary democratic act, an act that is intended to return a measure of balance between the branches of government,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu vowed to seek renewed dialogue with the political opposition and called for national unity.

“Let us reach agreements,” he said.

“I extend my hand in a call for peace and mutual respect between us.”