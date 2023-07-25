UK adds voice to international concerns over Israel judicial overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK adds voice to international concerns over Israel judicial overhaul

By Press Association
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK has added its voice to international concerns about the situation in Israel, amid mass protests against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

A new wave of demonstrations have erupted after the Israeli parliament approved the first major law in the plan, which has proved highly contentious and prompted accusations that the government is drifting towards authoritarian rule.

The Foreign Office on Tuesday urged Israel’s leadership to “build consensus and avoid division”.

It comes after the White House, which has repeatedly urged Mr Netanyahu to pause his overhaul plan until he has a broad consensus, expressed regret “that the vote…took place with the slimmest possible majority”.

In Monday’s vote, parliamentarians approved a measure that prevents judges from striking down government decisions on the basis they are “unreasonable”.

Israeli Prime Minister visits UK
Demonstrators on Whitehall in London, during Benjamin Netanyahu visit to Downing Street (Stefan Roussea/PA)

The government’s critics say removing the standard of reasonability opens the door to corruption and improper appointments of unqualified cronies to important positions.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “As the Prime Minister discussed with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year, the UK’s strong relationship with Israel has always been underpinned by our shared democratic values.

“While Israel’s exact constitutional arrangements are a matter for Israelis, we urge the Israeli government to build consensus and avoid division, ensuring that a robust system of checks and balances and the independence of Israel’s judiciary are preserved.”

Mr Netanyahu and his allies have also been accused of trying to erode the country’s checks and balances and consolidate power over the third, independent branch of government.

In a televised address on Monday night, Mr Netanyahu rejected such criticism.

“Today we did a necessary democratic act, an act that is intended to return a measure of balance between the branches of government,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu vowed to seek renewed dialogue with the political opposition and called for national unity.

“Let us reach agreements,” he said.

“I extend my hand in a call for peace and mutual respect between us.”