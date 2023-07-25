Island cost-of-living fund handed £1m boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Island cost-of-living fund handed £1m boost

By Press Association
The Islands Cost Crisis Emergency Fund will see the country’s six island councils handed a share of the cash (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A fund developed to mitigate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on Scotland’s islands is to receive a £1 million boost.

The Islands Cost Crisis Emergency Fund, provided by the Scottish Government, will see the country’s six island councils handed a share of the cash to be disseminated how they see fit.

The fund, formed in December of last year and already given £1.4 million of Government cash, has been used to support food banks and breakfast clubs.

Local government minister Joe FitzPatrick said the issues faced by islanders  – including colder climates, higher fuel costs and reduced consumer choice – are often tougher than those on the mainland and have been further exacerbated by the increased cost of living.

“No-one in Scotland has been shielded from the cost-of-living crisis – which has been exacerbated by the inflationary crisis caused by UK Government actions,” he said.

“Islanders often face even greater challenges, due to the unique circumstances of island life.

“Island council leaders have seen the cost-of-living crisis become more entrenched in their communities.

“As minister responsible for local government, I am determined to step up and help those who need it the most even when the UK Government is turning its back on people.

“We have listened to island local authorities and are providing this £1 million of additional funding to help them target support where they have the most concerns.”

Analysis from Shetland Islands Council found fuel poverty could hit as much as 96% of residents, with islanders having to earn a salary of £104,000 to avoid struggling to heat their homes.

Councillor Maureen Chalmers, the community wellbeing spokeswoman at local authority body Cosla, said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to have a disproportionate impact on our island communities, with some areas facing costs up to 65% higher than on the mainland.

“This funding will allow for the continuation of past measures made possible by the fund such as electricity vouchers, provision of meals and supporting local food initiatives.

“We appreciate the joint work which has taken place between Scottish and local government to ensure this funding is available to our most vulnerable islands communities before the winter.”