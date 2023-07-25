Health Secretary Michael Matheson under fire again over A&E waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson under fire again over A&E waiting times

By Press Association
Health Secretary Michael Matheson is ‘making no noticeable difference’ to performance against A&E waiting times targets, the Tories claimed (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson is “making no noticeable difference” to the “utterly unacceptable” waiting times in Scotland’s accident-and-emergency departments, the Tories have claimed.

The Conservatives hit out in the wake of the latest weekly figures, which showed the target of having A&E patients dealt with within four hours was missed in some three out of 10 cases.

A total of 24,835 patients sought help at accident and emergency in the week ending July 16, with 69.6% of them seen and either admitted, treated or discharged within four hours.

There were 7,539 patients who waited longer than this – including 1,973 (7.9%) who spent eight hours or more in A&E.

Meanwhile, a total of 663 (2.7%) patients  were in A&E for 12 hours or more, Public Health Scotland’s figures showed.

Three out of 10 patients waited longer than the four-hour target time in A&E, the latest weekly figures showed (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The latest figures show the Scottish Government’s target of having 95% of A&E patients seen and then subsequently admitted, treated or discharged within four hours continues to be missed.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “It now seems tragically inevitable that regardless of the time of year, around one-third of patients will have to wait more than four hours to be seen in Scotland’s overwhelmed A&E departments.”

The Tory MSP, who is also a GP, said: “Despite the best effort of dedicated NHS staff, emergency wait times have stagnated on the SNP’s watch – and lives are being needlessly lost as a result.

“Even now, at the peak of summer, ministers are miles off meeting their own waiting-time targets.

“This is utterly unacceptable, but the sad truth is that suffering patients are still bearing the brunt of Humza Yousaf’s failures as SNP health secretary.

“His successor Michael Matheson is making no noticeable difference either. He must rip up the First Minister’s flimsy NHS recovery plan and instead follow the Scottish Conservatives’ vision for a modern, efficient and local health service.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Performance against the four-hour target has stabilised.

“Nevertheless, we know that performance is not where it needs to be and we continue to work closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E, to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance. Addressing delayed discharge remains of critical importance across our NHS and we continue to work to reduce these instances.

“We are continuing to manage ongoing pressures on acute care by expanding our Hospital at Home capacity across the country. Continued development of pathways remains a key focus as we look to bolster capacity ahead of winter 23/24.”