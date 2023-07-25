Teenage pregnancy rate falls for 14th year in a row to lowest on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenage pregnancy rate falls for 14th year in a row to lowest on record

By Press Association
Scotland’s teenage pregnancy rate has fallen for the 14th consecutive year to the lowest level on record (Katie Collins/PA)
Scotland’s teenage pregnancy rate has fallen for the 14th year in a row to the lowest level since records began.

Official figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) revealed 3,221 women and girls under the age of 20 became pregnant in 2021 – with this total down by 65% from 9,362 in 2007.

There were 189 girls under the age of 16 who became pregnant in 2021, with a total of 1,060 pregnancies among those under 18.

As a result, PHS calculated under-16s accounted for 6% of teenage pregnancies while under-18s made up 33%.

With the teenage pregnancy rate having fallen from a peak of 57.7 per 1,000 women to 23.2 per 1,000 women in 2021, the PHS report said: “The trend of decreasing rates for those aged under 20 in Scotland continued for a fourteenth consecutive year in 2021, with decreases observed annually since 2007.

“The teenage pregnancy rate in Scotland is currently at its lowest recorded level since reporting began.”

The NHS Tayside area had the highest teenage pregnancy rate, at 32.2 per 1,000 women – with this almost double the rate of 16.7 per 1,000 women that was recorded in NHS Highland, where the rate was lowest.

NHS Tayside had the highest rate of teen pregnancies while NHS Highland had the lowest, the 2021 data showed (Gareth Fuller/PA)

While the rate of teenage pregnancies in the most deprived areas was more than four times higher the rate in the least deprived parts of the country – at 44.3 per 1,000 women compared to 9.9 per 1,000 women – PHS noted rates had fallen more rapidly in the poorest areas.

As a result, it said the gap between the most and least deprived areas had been narrowed.

The figures also showed more than half (53%) of teenagers who became pregnant in 2021 opted for a termination.

However, PHS noted: “Teenage women from the most deprived areas are more likely to deliver than to terminate their pregnancy.

“In contrast, those from the least deprived areas are more likely to terminate than to deliver.”