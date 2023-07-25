UK to be second worst economy in the G7 in 2023 despite upgrade, says IMF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK to be second worst economy in the G7 in 2023 despite upgrade, says IMF

By Press Association
The IMF upgraded its UK growth forecast on Tuesday (Alamy/PA)
The UK is expected to be the second slowest-growing economy in the G7 this year, the International Monetary Fund has said, despite a major upgrade to the country’s prospects.

A new IMF forecast expects the UK’s output to grow by 0.4% during 2023, faster than Germany, but slower than any other country in the Group of 7 (G7).

It is an upgrade by 0.7 percentage points compared to the IMF’s previous forecast. Consumption was stronger than expected and Brexit uncertainty had reduced, the IMF said.

Growth in the US is expected to be the most rapid of all G7 countries at 1.8%, the IMF said on Tuesday.

This will be followed by Canada (1.7%), Japan (1.4%), Italy (1.1%), France (0.8%), the UK (0.4%) and Germany, where output is expected to shrink 0.3%.

Across all advanced economies, which includes the G7 and other countries, growth is expected to drop from 2.7% to 1.5% in 2023, the IMF said.

It expects global growth to reach 3.0%.

“Growth in the United Kingdom is projected to decline from 4.1% in 2022 to 0.4% in 2023, then to rise to 1.0% in 2024,” the IMF said.

“This is an upward revision of 0.7 percentage points for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption and investment from the confidence effects of falling energy prices, lower post-Brexit uncertainty (following the Windsor Framework agreement), and a resilient financial sector as the March global banking stress dissipates.”

It is the latest in a series of IMF forecasts which expect the UK to lag behind many international peers this year.

But the Government has previously pushed back against this, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt being overheard by Sky News in April telling IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva that “we’re very focused on proving you wrong”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt outside Number 11 Downing Street
Jeremy Hunt said earlier this year that he hopes to prove the IMF wrong. (James Manning/PA)

On Tuesday the Treasury said: “The IMF have praised the UK’s decisive action to fight inflation, and today’s report confirms a big upgrade to our growth forecast compared to April, with the UK set to grow at the same rate as the United States and Japan next year.

“The IMF also say it’s important to rebuild our finances and maintain financial stability; that’s why we have a clear plan to halve inflation this year, grow the economy and get debt falling.”

On Tuesday, the IMF said that most of the countries in the world are prioritising attempts to reduce inflation.

“Following the build-up of gas inventories in Europe and weaker-than-expected demand in China, energy and food prices have dropped substantially from their 2022 peaks, although food prices remain elevated,” it added.

The IMF also said that a push on green investment was needed to make sure that there is enough energy to meet countries’ green targets.

IMF director of research, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said: “The global economy continues to gradually recover from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

International Monetary Fund headquarters
The IMF said that countries were focused on ensuring that they got inflation under control (Alamy/PA)

“In the near term, the signs of progress are undeniable.

“The Covid-19 health crisis is officially over, and supply-chain disruptions have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“Economic activity in the first quarter of the year proved resilient, despite the challenging environment, amid surprisingly strong labour markets.

“Energy and food prices have come down sharply from their war-induced peaks, allowing global inflation pressures to ease faster than expected.

“And financial instability following the March banking turmoil remains contained thanks to forceful action by the US and Swiss authorities.”