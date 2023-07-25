Deputy First Minister to visit active travel hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deputy First Minister to visit active travel hub

By Press Association
People will be encouraged to use more climate-friendly modes of travel in rural areas (Alamy/PA)
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison is visiting Lanark on Tuesday to learn more about a project encouraging people to use more climate-friendly modes of travel in rural areas.

Ms Robison will meet volunteers from Gear Up Active Travel Hub which has received Scottish Government funding to install e-bike hubs in several villages and provide 30 e-bike solar-powered charging lockers.

The Dundee City East MSP is also expected to announce the formation of a ministerial working group to oversee development of the government’s Rural Delivery Plan during the visit.

It is understood the group will be jointly chaired by Ms Robison and Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

Ahead of the visit, the Deputy First Minister said: “We know that rural and islands communities face unique and often significant challenges, such as access to reliable digital infrastructure, availability of affordable, local housing, and access to regular and reliable public transport.

“This project has received £79,000 from the Scottish Government’s Rural Community Led Local Development Fund to expand its community action travel programme.

“It is an example of how the collective effort across Scottish Government and wider public bodies is focused on delivering for rural Scotland.

“The Ministerial Working Group will steer the Scottish Government’s Rural Delivery Plan and ensure that a rural lens is applied to all ongoing policy development to make certain that the needs of rural communities and economies are incorporated.”