Specialist intensive care units to drive improvement in neonatal services

Three specialist intensive care neonatal units for babies born at high risk will be based in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh in a drive to improve maternity and neonatal care, ministers have said.

They will be set up at Aberdeen Maternity Unit, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to care for babies born at less than 27 weeks, lighter than 800 grams or who need complex life support.

The new model of care was recommended by the Best Start Report and based on evidence that care for babies at highest risk is safest in units which can treat a high volume of patients.

Neonatal units at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Princess Royal Maternity in Glasgow, Wishaw General, Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, will continue to operate as local neonatal units for surrounding communities.

Jenni Minto said the units will offer ‘specialist and complex care’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It is estimated there are about 50,000 births in Scotland a year and, out of these, approximately 5,000 babies are admitted to neonatal care.

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto said: “These three neonatal intensive care units will offer the most specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies.

“Local neonatal units will continue to offer care to babies who need it, including a level of neonatal intensive care, and no neonatal units are closing as part of these plans.

“This decision has been made in line with advice from expert clinicians.

“I would like to thank all of those who worked with us to look at how we can best deliver the changes recommended by the Best Start Report and will offer increased care for those who need it most, before they are able to return to one of our other excellent local neonatal units across the country.”

Lesley Jackson, clinical lead for the Scottish Neonatal Network and a consultant neonatologist in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “I very much welcome this change to the provision of neonatal intensive care, which will enable clinical teams to deliver the best outcomes for the smallest and sickest babies born in Scotland.

“The neonatal community is committed to working collaboratively to deliver the new model of neonatal care for our patients and families.”

Caroline Lee-Davey, chief executive of Bliss, a charity which supports families with sick babies, said: “At Bliss, we believe the proposed changes have the potential to improve the quality of neonatal services in Scotland, as well as improve the care provided to babies and their families.

“Reconfiguring services will help to make sure that the smallest and sickest babies requiring highly specialist intensive care every year will receive the best and safest care at a unit fully equipped for their needs.

“It is crucial for parents to be by their baby’s side in hospital, playing a hands-on role as partners in care with the medical team.

“When babies have to be transferred further from home to receive the best care, appropriate support must be provided to enable their parents to be at their cot side as much as possible, including through the Young Patients Family Fund, which enables families to claim financial assistance to support them during their baby’s neonatal stay.”