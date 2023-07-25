Record number of trainee doctor positions filled, Scottish Government says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Record number of trainee doctor positions filled, Scottish Government says

By Press Association
A record number of trainee doctor positions have been, the Scottish Government said (Hannah McKay/PA)
A record number of trainee doctor positions have been, the Scottish Government said (Hannah McKay/PA)

A record number of places for trainee doctors have been filled, the Scottish Government said.

Data from NHS Education for Scotland showed as of July 25, 1,061 of the 1,137 traineeship posts advertised have been recruited for – with the total higher than last year’s record by 100 posts.

All advertised positions in general practice, psychiatry, anaesthetics, radiology and emergency medicine have now been filled, with the trainee doctors due to take up their places next month.

Public health minister Jenni Minto welcomed the figures, saying they showed “that Scotland continues to be recognised as a highly desirable place both to live and pursue a career in medicine”.

Ms Minto said: “This is testament to our world-class medical education and training system as well as those working hard to prepare the next generation of doctors who will look after us in the future.

“These results show that NHS Scotland continues to grow accordingly to meet the needs of its patients and I look forward to welcoming these new doctors into the health service.”

Dr Emma Watson, medical director of NHS Education for Scotland, said: “As of today, 93% of posts advertised for August 2023 start dates in Scotland are filled.

“Many programmes have filled at 100% and in programmes which have not filled, we are working to understand why.

“There has also been a significant expansion of training posts across Scotland, particularly in general practice, which has a current fill rate of 100%.”