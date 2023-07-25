Record number of trainee doctor positions filled, Scottish Government says

A record number of places for trainee doctors have been filled, the Scottish Government said.

Data from NHS Education for Scotland showed as of July 25, 1,061 of the 1,137 traineeship posts advertised have been recruited for – with the total higher than last year’s record by 100 posts.

All advertised positions in general practice, psychiatry, anaesthetics, radiology and emergency medicine have now been filled, with the trainee doctors due to take up their places next month.

Public health minister Jenni Minto welcomed the figures, saying they showed “that Scotland continues to be recognised as a highly desirable place both to live and pursue a career in medicine”.

Ms Minto said: “This is testament to our world-class medical education and training system as well as those working hard to prepare the next generation of doctors who will look after us in the future.

“These results show that NHS Scotland continues to grow accordingly to meet the needs of its patients and I look forward to welcoming these new doctors into the health service.”

Dr Emma Watson, medical director of NHS Education for Scotland, said: “As of today, 93% of posts advertised for August 2023 start dates in Scotland are filled.

“Many programmes have filled at 100% and in programmes which have not filled, we are working to understand why.

“There has also been a significant expansion of training posts across Scotland, particularly in general practice, which has a current fill rate of 100%.”