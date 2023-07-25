Test ‘refugee visa’ to curb Channel crossings, urges charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Test ‘refugee visa’ to curb Channel crossings, urges charity

By Press Association
More migrants arrived on the Kent coast on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More migrants arrived on the Kent coast on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Campaigners have called on the Government to test out a “refugee visa” allowing people fleeing war and persecution to travel to the UK to apply for asylum.

The idea is one of a series put forward by the Refugee Council as alternative solutions to curbing Channel crossings.

The charity said its “comprehensive” plan – which it calls the National Refugee Strategy – finds “safe ways” for refugees to reach the UK and upholds the “right for people to apply for asylum on UK soil regardless of how they arrive”, while also suggesting what deals could be struck with the European Union and France.

It came as Channel crossings resumed on Tuesday after poor conditions at sea eased, having stalled arrivals for several days.

More than 14,500 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the journey, provisional Home Office figures show.

The Refugee Council’s recommendations to the Government include:

– A pilot of a refugee visa which allows people to travel to the UK to apply for asylum.

– Giving children a chance to join relatives in the UK and tackling “financial constraints and other barriers that hinder family reunion”.

– Allowing people with relatives already in the UK to travel from EU member states.

– Giving the right to work to asylum seekers who have been waiting longer than six months for a decision on their claim.

The charity’s chief executive Enver Solomon said: “The human cost and chaos of the current system have reached shocking levels and we urgently need a new approach.

“The proposals we set out would go some way towards making the smugglers redundant. When there are safer alternatives for people to travel to the UK to begin their refugee application, the number of people arriving in boats will drop significantly.

“By putting in place safe routes, achieving agreements with our French and European neighbours, and treating people fairly and with compassion when they reach our shores, we can establish a very different approach from the inhumanity and disorder the Government is overseeing.”

The charity called on the Government to launch a year-long pilot of a refugee visa – similar to schemes used for Ukrainians fleeing conflict – at an estimated cost of £50.2 million.

The visa would allow people from Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Eritrea and Sudan to apply for permission to travel to the UK to claim asylum, with officials to issue 10,000 visas while the trial is carried out.

The plan focuses on some of the most common nationalities to cross the Channel which also have high grant rates of asylum in the UK.

Applicants would need to have left their home country before requesting a visa and they would be allowed to submit applications online or at centres set up in neighbouring countries to the one they are fleeing.

Basic security and nationality checks would be carried out, with other forms of documentation accepted if the applicant did not have a passport, according to the charity.

It called for decisions to take no more than three days and for travel to be arranged once a visa is issued, like in similar resettlement schemes.

If someone is refused asylum they could be returned to their home country.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “Our priority is to stop the boats. Those in need of protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach rather than risking their lives or paying people smugglers to arrive illegally in the UK.

“The UK has a strong track record of providing protection to those who genuinely need it and we are committed to exploring new safe and legal routes, but we must first grip the rise in illegal migration. Our Illegal Migration Act is a key part of our work to deter people from making unnecessary journeys to the UK.

“We are also taking action to ensure all asylum claims are considered without unnecessary delay and remain on track to clear the ‘legacy’ asylum backlog by the end of the year.”