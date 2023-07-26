Lloyds Banking Group boss has ‘no concerns’ about de-banking policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lloyds Banking Group boss has ‘no concerns’ about de-banking policies

By Press Association
The boss of Lloyds Banking Group has insisted he is not concerned about pressure on UK banks to change de-banking policies (James Manning/PA)
The boss of Lloyds Banking Group has insisted he is not concerned about pressure on UK banks to change de-banking policies, amid the row sparked by Nigel Farage over the forced closure of his Coutts bank account.

Charlie Nunn’s remarks follow the overnight resignation of NatWest Group’s chief executive, Dame Alison Rose, after she admitted being the source of an inaccurate story published by the BBC.

Mr Nunn, Lloyds Banking Group’s chief executive, said the British banking giant does not consider a customer’s political or personal beliefs when deciding to shut an account.

It primarily looks at the risk of financial crime, he stressed.

“Our policy is really clear. We don’t include looking at political beliefs, or personal beliefs, as part of that policy”, he said.

“At this stage, I have no concerns that the Government, or what we’re being asked to do, conflicts with our ability to protect the UK economy and customers from economic crime.”

It follows the Treasury announcing last week that it was tightening the rules for banks over forced account closures, and will require them to give customers the rationale for doing so.

Economic secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith is meeting with bosses of the UK’s major banks on Wednesday morning to discuss concerns related to customers’ “lawful freedom of expression”.

Mr Nunn said he would not be able to attend the meeting himself because it conflicts with Lloyds’ reporting its half-year financial results.

But the bank chief said he was not worried about the new regulations, nor over proposed changes to the treatment of politically exposed persons (PEPs) – which Nigel Farage argued he was viewed as such by private bank Coutts.

“I’m comfortable that our policy today applies the current regulations well, and we’ll welcome and look at the other outcomes from the process the Government kicks off”, he said.

Extra “due diligence” around PEPs will not be an issue for the bank, he added.

Furthermore, the boss of the UK’s biggest lender indicated that he felt there does not need to be wholesale change across the sector.

He said: “In terms of lessons from the current environment… financial services is core to how the economy operates, it’s a hugely important service for the economy, for people’s everyday lives, and it’s politically very important.

“We know which society we’re supporting, we know our role in society, and we take it very seriously.”

Dame Alison Rose
NatWest’s chief executive Dame Alison Rose resigned from her role after admitting she shared inaccurate information with a BBC journalist (Daniel Leal/PA)

Dame Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest Group, which owns Coutts, resigned on Tuesday night after recognising that she made a “serious error of judgment” in discussing Mr Farage’s relationship with the bank.

On her departure, Mr Nunn said: “I really respect Alison as a role model in financial services.”