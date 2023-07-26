Banks to suffer wide-scale fallout from Nigel Farage row, warn experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Banks to suffer wide-scale fallout from Nigel Farage row, warn experts

By Press Association
Britain’s banking sector is likely to face political and regulatory fallout which will “ripple out for months to come” after the furore surrounding the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account, according to experts (PA)
Britain’s banking sector is likely to face political and regulatory fallout which will “ripple out for months to come” after the furore surrounding the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account, according to experts (PA)

Britain’s banking sector is likely to face political and regulatory fallout which will “ripple out for months to come” after the furore surrounding the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account, according to experts.

NatWest has been thrown into a crisis mode in recent days, culminating with the resignation of boss Dame Alison Rose in the early hours of Wednesday after she admitted discussing Mr Farage’s relationship with private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, with a BBC journalist.

Shares in NatWest slumped by 3% on Wednesday, wiping more than £600 million off the bank’s stock market value, which is still 38% owed by the taxpayer, as the crisis showed little sign of dying down, with Mr Farage saying more of the lender’s board should quit.

But shares across the sector were also hit as the former Ukip leader called for “cultural change” across the wider banking industry and promised to continue to campaign on account closures.

Lloyds Banking Group shares dropped by 3% on the FTSE 100 Index despite posting surging half-year profits on Wednesday, while Barclays stock was also nearly 2% lower.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said: “Banks play a crucial role in making the country tick. They are trusted with our hard-earned cash and relied upon to fund a myriad of purchases from buying a house to business expansion which delivers jobs and prosperity.

“With that in mind it now seems absurd that the board of NatWest had considered that Alison Rose could ride out this storm.”

She said despite being highly respected and having an impressive track record at the helm, her decision was the “only viable path”, but said the knock-on effects of the saga will be felt sector-wide.

“NatWest is no ordinary bank; it is still almost 40% owned by the UK taxpayer, and the political and regulatory ramifications of this episode are likely to ripple out for months to come,” she said.

Gary Greenwood, a banking analyst at Shore Capital, told the PA news agency NatWest may face a financial penalty for its actions and possible compensation claims from other customers who feel their accounts have been wrongly closed.

He said the entire sector may also have to change the way it approaches account closures, in particular with new consumer duty rules coming into effect at the end of this month and ministers pressing for speedy reforms.

He said lenders will need to “demonstrate that they have gone through the proper processes” on account closures and when customer criteria has not been met.

But he said banks will still need to consider legal and regulatory requirements such as financial crime, as well as whether their reputations will be tarnished by having some customers on their books.

Mr Greenwood added: “These are independent businesses and they have got to look at their customers from a perspective of whether they going to add economic value. There’s no point dealing with customers who will lose you money.

“Equally there’s a risk-management assessment that’s got to be done as well… whether there are links to criminal organisations or politically exposed persons who could potentially abuse their position. That’s a legal requirement.

“They’ve got their brands and reputations to consider as well.

“You wouldn’t expect any other independent business to be forced to take on any customer under the sun regardless.”