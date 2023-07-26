Ministers have washed hands of pledge to subsidise ferry fares, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers have washed hands of pledge to subsidise ferry fares, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
The Lib Dems sought answers on Orkney ferries (David Cheskin/PA)
The Lib Dems sought answers on Orkney ferries (David Cheskin/PA)

The Lib Dems have said the Scottish Government is “washing its hands” of its commitment to a subsidy for ferry fares.

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop wrote to Orkney MSP Liam McArthur after he asked about the status of plans for a Road Equivalent Tariff (RET) for the ferry routes.

This kind of subsidy is in place for Western Isles routes but not on the privately-run Orkney ferries.

The minister said that RET would fall foul of the Subsidy Control Act introduced last year.

Hate Crime and Public Order bill
Liam McArthur says the Government has washed its hands of its responsibilities (Fraser Bremner)

She said: “It would therefore, in the same way as under EU State aid rules, be seen as distorting the market if Scottish Government introduced RET on ferry routes where there are private operators.”

Ms Hyslop said a wider review of island ferry fares is ongoing.

Mr McArthur disputed the Government’s reasoning on RET.

He said: “Despite repeated promises from a succession of SNP first and transport ministers, however, all that has changed over the years has been the excuses.

“Now even the pretence of a commitment appears to have been chucked overboard.

“First we were told that the courts and European Commission stood in the way of introduction.

“After both made clear they had no objection to RET being introduced as proposed, it is now the turn of the UK Government to take the blame.

“It seems equally unlikely that UK competition rules would prevent the SNP Government fulfilling its promises on RET, given that the transport minister accepts they are not materially different from the old EU regime.”

He added: “Having made the promise to people in Orkney, however, SNP Ministers are dutybound to find a way of delivering.

“They have no-one else to blame but themselves and they cannot be allowed just to wash their hands of their responsibilities.”