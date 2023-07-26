Ministers have washed hands of pledge to subsidise ferry fares, say Lib Dems

The Lib Dems have said the Scottish Government is “washing its hands” of its commitment to a subsidy for ferry fares.

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop wrote to Orkney MSP Liam McArthur after he asked about the status of plans for a Road Equivalent Tariff (RET) for the ferry routes.

This kind of subsidy is in place for Western Isles routes but not on the privately-run Orkney ferries.

The minister said that RET would fall foul of the Subsidy Control Act introduced last year.

Liam McArthur says the Government has washed its hands of its responsibilities (Fraser Bremner)

She said: “It would therefore, in the same way as under EU State aid rules, be seen as distorting the market if Scottish Government introduced RET on ferry routes where there are private operators.”

Ms Hyslop said a wider review of island ferry fares is ongoing.

Mr McArthur disputed the Government’s reasoning on RET.

He said: “Despite repeated promises from a succession of SNP first and transport ministers, however, all that has changed over the years has been the excuses.

“Now even the pretence of a commitment appears to have been chucked overboard.

“First we were told that the courts and European Commission stood in the way of introduction.

“After both made clear they had no objection to RET being introduced as proposed, it is now the turn of the UK Government to take the blame.

“It seems equally unlikely that UK competition rules would prevent the SNP Government fulfilling its promises on RET, given that the transport minister accepts they are not materially different from the old EU regime.”

He added: “Having made the promise to people in Orkney, however, SNP Ministers are dutybound to find a way of delivering.

“They have no-one else to blame but themselves and they cannot be allowed just to wash their hands of their responsibilities.”