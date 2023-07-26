Junior doctors urged to strike nine days after starting work in the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior doctors urged to strike nine days after starting work in the NHS

By Press Association
Junior doctors starting their careers will be asked to strike just nine days after starting their new jobs (PA)
Thousands of brand new doctors are being urged to strike just nine days after starting work in England’s hospitals.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced that junior doctors in England are to stage a fresh four-day walkout amid the ongoing row with the Government over pay.

The strike will begin at 7am on August 11 – just nine days after Foundation Year 1 junior doctors start their first ever NHS jobs on Wednesday August 2.

Every year thousands of Foundation Year 1 doctors in England start their in-hospital training on the same day – the first Wednesday in August – though some will have shadowed senior doctors for the week beforehand.

A significant number of these doctors will have signed up to the union before they start their careers and the PA news agency understands these medics will be encouraged to take to pickets along with their new colleagues.

The four-day walkout will take place in England between 7am on Friday August 11 and 7am on Tuesday August 15.

Junior doctors from the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) announced they will also strike during the same days.

It is the latest round of strikes from both junior doctors and consultants, which has led to the cancellation of tens of thousands of NHS appointments.

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, said in a statement: “It should never have got to the point where we needed to announce a fifth round of strike action.

“Our message today remains the same: act like a responsible government, come to the table to negotiate with us in good faith, and with a credible offer these strikes need not go ahead at all.

“The Prime Minister has told us that talks are over.

“But it is not for Rishi Sunak to decide that negotiations are over before he has even stepped in the room.

“This dispute will end only at the negotiating table. If the Prime Minister was hoping to demoralise and divide our profession with his actions, he will be disappointed.

“Consultants, along with our specialist and associate specialist colleagues, have covered crucial services during our strikes and those same consultants were also on their own picket lines last week.

“Mutual solidarity has been on display at hospital picket lines up and down the country: this is a profession united in its refusal to accept yet another pay cut.

“Junior doctors are not going anywhere however much Government might wish we would. The facts have not changed: we have lost more than a quarter of our pay in 15 years and we are here to get it back.”

Health service leaders have called for an end to the dispute after figures show that industrial action in England over the last eight months has led to 819,000 appointments, operations and procedures being postponed.

Earlier this month the Government announced pay increases for millions of public sector workers, including doctors.

It said that junior doctors will receive a 6% rise along with an additional consolidated £1,250 increase, while hospital consultants will receive a 6% rise.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal was the “final offer” and that there will be “no more talks on pay”.

As a result, BMA consultants announced that further walkouts will take place shortly before the August bank holiday, on August 24 and 25.

The latest announcement from junior doctors means there will be six severely disrupted days in the NHS in England in August.