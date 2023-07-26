Tories drop plans for party conference media charge after criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories drop plans for party conference media charge after criticism

By Press Association
Attendees at the Conservative Party Conference in 2022 (PA)
Attendees at the Conservative Party Conference in 2022 (PA)

Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives have backed down from plans to charge journalists £137 to report on the governing party’s annual conference.

Other British political parties offer free accreditation for journalists but the Tories introduced a fee last year.

The move prompted considerable anger and complaints from media organisations.

Last month, an open letter signed by nearly 300 news organisations from around the world accused the Tories of setting a “dangerous precedent” internationally by trying to “tax journalists for doing their job”.

The party defended the charge and said it was necessary to address the cost of security checks for people accrediting but not turning up – which it said amounts to “tens of thousands of pounds”.

The cost of accreditation for the conference, in Manchester in October, was set to rise to £880 for journalists applying after the end of July.

The decision to drop the charge comes after talks between the Conservatives and news organisations including the Foreign Press Association, the News Media Association, the News Media Coalition and the Society of Editors.

In a statement, the media bodies said: “Following dialogue between the Conservative Party and industry bodies, we welcome the decision to withdraw the media accreditation fee and refund those that have already paid.

“As recognised by the party, all party conferences provide a valuable opportunity for political parties to communicate their policies to the public and ahead of an anticipated general election year, the ability of the media to scrutinise and report freely from such events remains especially important and vital for democracy.

“In agreeing to scrap the fee, the party has asked that journalists and news organisations are mindful of the number of applications they submit to attend the conference.

“While it is understood that the news agenda often dictates last minute changes, there remains a significant cost and time resource associated with accrediting applications – not least for the police.

“We are grateful to the party for listening to our concerns and acting accordingly.”

The Tories have extended the deadline for applications for free press passes to August 31.

Any media organisations who have paid for accreditation will be offered a refund.

The party, in agreeing to scrap the fee, has asked for reporters and media to be “mindful” of the administrative pressure of applying for conference places that do not end up being used.

The Tories said “no shows” may be charged a levy when applying for future conferences.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with a range of trade associations which addresses the concerns of both sides.

“We believe this revised system will deal with the issues of ‘no shows’ and prevent non-journalists applying for media passes to evade accreditation charges.”