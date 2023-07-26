Yousaf: We are pondering ‘other approaches’ to help NHS over delayed discharges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf: We are pondering ‘other approaches’ to help NHS over delayed discharges

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said he and Health Secretary Michael Matheson were considering ‘other approaches’ to dealing with issues in the NHS. (Jeff Moore/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has revealed he and Health Secretary Michael Matheson are considering “other approaches” to try to reduce the amount of time patients spend unnecessarily in hospital.

With recent figures showing less than seven out of 10 of patients in accident and emergency are seen within the Scottish Government’s four-hour target time, Mr Yousaf identified tackling delayed discharge as being key.

Difficulties occur when patients who are medically well enough to leave hospital have to remain there, either waiting for a place in a care home or for a package of social care to be put in place – with this often making it hard for hospitals to find a bed for A&E patients who need to be admitted.

Public Health Scotland figures for the weeks ending July 2, July 9 and July 16 have all shown fewer than 70% of patients in A&E being dealt with within the target time of four hours – well below the Scottish Government target of having 95% of patients admitted, transferred or discharged within this time.

First Minister and former health secretary Humza Yousaf said delayed discharges were a ‘significant issue’ (Paul Campbell/PA)

Opposition politicians claimed this showed Mr Matheson was “making no noticeable difference” to the “utterly unacceptable” waiting times.

But Mr Yousaf, who was health secretary before becoming First Minister, said he and Mr Matheson were trying to tackle the problem “ahead of what will be a challenging winter”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Yousaf said: “We’re looking to see what more approaches we can bring, particularly to the area of delayed discharge.

“That has been a significant issue, a significant issue for many years but particularly exacerbated during the course of the pandemic.

“So Michael Matheson and I are talking about what other approaches we might have to take, alongside our partners, because we need to drive down the number of delayed discharges, improve A&E performances ahead of what will be a challenging winter no doubt.”

Delayed discharge levels reached a new record high in 2022-23, with official figures showing patients who were medically well enough to leave spent a total of 661,705 days in hospital in Scotland last year.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison had pledged to eradicate the problem – also known as bed-blocking – back in 2015 when she was health secretary.