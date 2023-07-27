Rishi Sunak silent on future of NatWest chairman after Nigel Farage account row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rishi Sunak silent on future of NatWest chairman after Nigel Farage account row

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak remained tight-lipped about his confidence in NatWest chairman Sir Howard Davies (PA)
Rishi Sunak declined to say whether he had confidence in the NatWest Group’s chairman, as the banking giant continues to face pressure amid the row over the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account.

The Prime Minister said that his Government was taking “tough action” to protect the free speech of banking customers as he stressed the issue was about more than just the former Ukip leader, whose campaign against Coutts and NatWest resulted this week in the resignation of chief executive Dame Alison Rose.

Her exit came after both Downing Street and the Treasury expressed their “serious concerns” about her conduct.

Dame Alison had admitted a “serious error of judgment” by discussing with a BBC journalist Mr Farage’s relationship with Coutts, owned by the NatWest Group.

Mr Farage has demanded the resignation of the entire NatWest board and for a “cultural change” within the industry.

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage wants the entire board of NatWest to resign (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ministers have not so far backed those calls, with some senior opposition MPs also questioning the appropriateness of the role played by No 10 in the exit of Dame Alison.

Asked by broadcasters on Wednesday if he had confidence in the chairman Sir Howard Davies, Mr Sunak said: “What I said right at the start of this was that it wasn’t right for people to be deprived of basic services like banking because of their views.

“This isn’t about any one individual, it’s about values – do you believe in free speech and not to be discriminated against because of your legally held views?

“Do you believe in privacy, particularly on matters as sensitive as your financial information? Those are the values and questions at stake here and that’s why I said what I did.”

He insisted that ministers had moved to address the concerns raised by Mr Farage’s case.

Dame Alison Rose
Dame Alison Rose quit as NatWest chief executive earlier this week (PA)

It comes after economic secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith gave the bosses of Barclays, HSBC, Nationwide, Santander and NatWest a dressing down at a virtual meeting on Wednesday morning, with David Lindberg, chief executive of NatWest’s retail banking wing, filling in for Dame Alison.

Ministers also moved to introduce a number of reforms last week amid outcry at the treatment of Mr Farage.

“We have passed new laws to ensure banks do treat customers fairly and they are not discriminating against people because they are exercising their lawful right to free speech,” the Prime Minister said.

“And we’re making sure that people, if banks are going to take away their bank accounts, have an ability to challenge that and have those bank accounts reinstated through the ombudsman.

“So there’s tough action that the Government has taken to make sure that banks are behaving in the right way.”

Dame Alison’s resignation as chief executive came after an emergency board meeting was called late on Tuesday night to determine her future.

It followed days of criticism and questions for the NatWest Group, after Mr Farage presented evidence that his account at Coutts had been closed partly due to his political views conflicting with the bank’s values.

The evidence obtained from the bank through a data request contradicted a BBC News story, which initially claimed the account closure was motivated by commercial reasons only, citing Mr Farage’s failure to meet a £1 million borrowing requirement.

Dame Alison has also resigned four Government roles, including losing out on her membership of the Prime Minister’s Business Council.

The bosses of other major UK banks have insisted that their so-called de-banking policies do not need to be significantly changed.

Barclays’ chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan joined the boss of rival lender Lloyds Bank, Charlie Nunn, in assuring that it does not exclude anyone based on their political or personal beliefs.

He said: “We would only withdraw banking services from customers in exceptional circumstances. Primarily these relate to fraud, financial crime, or cost of service.

“We support the Government initiative to standardise this approach among banks, and a very important part of that is the non-exclusion on the basis of political views or beliefs… people should not be excluded from banking on the basis of political views and beliefs.”

It echoed similar remarks from Mr Nunn on Wednesday that he has “no concerns” over the Government’s plans to tighten de-banking rules and the treatment of politically exposed persons (PEPs).

Both banking chiefs also gave their support to Alison Rose as a leader and role model in the sector, particularly over issues including women’s entrepreneurship and sustainability.