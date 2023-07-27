No rift in Labour over commitment to climate policies, says Miliband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No rift in Labour over commitment to climate policies, says Miliband

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the launch of the Labour party’s mission on cheaper green power last month (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the launch of the Labour party’s mission on cheaper green power last month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ed Miliband has insisted his party leader Sir Keir Starmer is committed to green policies, as he dismissed “tittle tattle” that has been aimed at the shadow climate change secretary in the wake of the Uxbridge by-election defeat.

Concerns around the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) were blamed last week for Labour failing to take Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

But recent days have also seen reports of some internal unhappiness in Labour circles about the party’s green policies, spearheaded by Mr Miliband, amid concerns that the commitments could leave Labour vulnerable to Tory attacks at the next general election.

But the former leader dismissed any speculation of a rift between Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, as he re-iterated the leadership’s commitment on net zero.

“I am far too experienced to be worried about that kind of thing. Because the truth is you always get tittle tattle in Westminster,” Mr Miliband told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

“The truth is that Keir Starmer is absolutely 100% committed to the project of clean energy by 2030, which is the way to cut bills and give us energy security and tackle the climate crisis.

“And he’s also absolutely committed, as is Rachel Reeves, to ramping up to £28 billion a year of investment to bring the good jobs that we need for our country.

“And you know what? If Labour wins the election, we will never have had a prime minister and a chancellor so committed to this agenda and I’m incredibly proud to work alongside them.”

In recent days Sir Keir has declined to say if London’s charge on polluting vehicles should go ahead, with senior party figures quick to urge London Mayor Sadiq Khan to reflect on the policy in the wake of the by-election.

A similar debate was opened up among Conservatives following the success at Uxbridge with some Tories calling on the Prime Minister to rethink the approach to reaching net zero by 2050.

Mr Sunak has said he wants a “proportionate and pragmatic” approach to achieving net zero amid cost-of-living pressures.