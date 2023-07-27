Coutts boss resigns after Nigel Farage bank account row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Coutts boss resigns after Nigel Farage bank account row

By Press Association
The boss of Coutts, Peter Flavel, is stepping down (Aaron Chown/PA)


The boss of bank Coutts which shut down Nigel Farage’s bank account, Peter Flavel, will step down immediately, its owner NatWest Group has said.

It follows the resignation of NatWest’s chief executive Dame Alison Rose in the early hours of Wednesday.

Its interim boss, Paul Thwaite, said the resignation was agreed by mutual consent and is the “right decision for Coutts and the wider group”.

Mr Flavel is expected to be replaced by Mohammad Kamal Syed, who is currently the head of asset management at the bank, on an interim basis until a permanent successor is found.

The high-net-worth bank has been at the centre of a row sparked by former Ukip leader Mr Farage, after he said his account was shut down because it did not agree with his political views.

Mr Flavel said: “I am exceptionally proud of my seven years at Coutts and I want to thank the team that have built it into such a high-performing business.

“In the handling of Mr Farage’s case we have fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service.

“As CEO (chief executive officer) of Coutts it is right that I bear ultimate responsibility for this, which is why I am stepping down.”

Mr Syed is the “ideal person to lead Coutts through this difficult time”, the banking group said.

Dame Alison’s departure earlier in the week came after she had admitted to a “serious error of judgment” by discussing with a BBC journalist Mr Farage’s relationship with Coutts.

Mr Farage had presented evidence that his account with Coutts had been closed partly due to his political beliefs conflicting with the bank’s values.

Ministers moved to introduce a number of reforms last week amid concerns that people were being denied crucial banking services.

Mr Farage tweeted that it was “only a matter of time” before Mr Flavel stepped down.

He said he wrote to him twice before “going public” with the issue but did not get a reply.