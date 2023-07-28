Seven key moments from NatWest chairman’s call with reporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Seven key moments from NatWest chairman’s call with reporters

By Press Association
Sir Howard Davies is chairman of NatWest (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Howard Davies is chairman of NatWest (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a call with reporters on Friday, NatWest chairman Sir Howard Davies was asked about the actions of the bank, and its subsidiary Coutts, when closing the account of former politician Nigel Farage.

In a 40-minute discussion he was asked about the board’s initial decision to back chief executive Dame Alison Rose, whether he should resign, and if Mr Farage will get his account back.

Below are a selection of some of his answers.

Sir Howard Davies
Sir Howard has been chairman since 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

– On why the bank closes accounts

“Almost all of the accounts that are closed are for financial crime reasons, when the bank has reason to suspect that the account is being used for purposes which are unlawful,” Sir Howard said.

He added: “I would like to reassert that we do not close accounts on the basis of people’s legally held views. We would have always said that.”

Nigel Farage
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage (left) had his bank account closed by Coutts (Gareth Fuller/PA)


– On whether Mr Farage will get his Coutts account back

Sir Howard was asked: “Will Mr Farage get his account back at Coutts or at NatWest, I know one was offered there (at NatWest)?”

Sir Howard said: “It isn’t appropriate for me to talk about the status of his accounts, whether at Coutts or at NatWest. I really should not and will not do that.

“But as you say, it has been widely reported that he has been offered alternative banking arrangements. But that’s as much as I wish to say about that.”

Coutts bank in London
The chief executives of NatWest and Coutts have resigned (Philip Toscano/PA)

– On why the board first backed boss Dame Alison Rose, then U-turned

On Tuesday chief executive Dame Alison Rose said she had been the source of a BBC story which disclosed personal details about Mr Farage’s bank account.

She apologised for her actions, but the board said she would stay and had its confidence.

But in the early hours of Wednesday the board reversed this position, and Dame Alison left.

Sir Howard said: “We made that (first) decision based on careful assessment of the upsides and the downsides of doing so, bearing in mind our responsibility ultimately to shareholders but also to other stakeholders.

“We believe that was a rational decision to make at the time.

“However, the reaction, the political reaction to that, was such that Alison and I then concluded, and the board supported the view, that her position was then untenable.

“She would be running the bank in the face of very difficult headwinds, and therefore we made a different decision.”

Dame Alison Rose
Dame Alison Rose (left) stepped down in the early hours of Wednesday (Daniel Leal/PA)

– On whether Dame Alison Rose could have stayed on

“Theoretically it would have been possible. But I and Alison concluded that would just be too difficult and that maintaining the position of the bank and her authority in the bank would just be too much of a struggle,” Sir Howard said.

“I clearly regret the way things have turned out. We’ve lost a great leader as a result, but I now have to look forward.”

– On Government interference

“The Government in the normal way during my eight years here has not interfered with commercial decisions in this bank,” Sir Howard said.

“And indeed, I’m grateful to them for that. They have allowed us to manage the bank in a way that is in the interest of all the shareholders.

“Clearly these were very exceptional circumstances, and the Government took a view which was not the view that the board had taken.”

RBS offices
The Government has been NatWest’s biggest shareholder since the financial crisis (Matt Crossick/PA)

– On whether he should resign, and on the board’s culpability

“The situation is that we’ve got a search for a chair replacement under way which is a completely planned process, and my assessment, and indeed that was supported a day or two ago by the economic secretary, that the right course is to let that process continue,” Sir Howard said.

He added: “There are two underlying questions here with which the bank has been criticised.

“One is the handling of Nigel Farage’s accounts and there the board was not involved as indeed it should not have been.

“The second was the way in which that information was discussed with a journalist and again, the board was absolutely not involved in that.

“So I don’t think that there are any grounds to criticise the board for those two underlying problems.”

Economic secretary to the treasury Andrew Griffith
Economic secretary to the treasury Andrew Griffith has suggested new rules for how accounts can be closed (Aaron Chown/PA)

– On new proposals from the Government, and potential pitfalls

“There’s been a sensible discussion with the economic secretary about how the rules and guidance and possibly law may be changed,” Sir Howard said.

“I have to say I have some sympathy with the idea that some greater clarity would be helpful in this. I think we’d actually welcome that.”

He added: “As for the risks, and I think the Government’s well aware of it, one is that you could, if you are tougher about circumstances in which accounts can be closed, make it somewhat easier for potential criminals, because you can’t close (their accounts) quite as quickly.”