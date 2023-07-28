House sales down by 15% in June compared with same month in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

House sales down by 15% in June compared with same month in 2022

By Press Association
House sales fell by 15% in June compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs (Rui Vieira/PA)
House sales fell by 15% in June compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs (Rui Vieira/PA)

House sales fell by 15% in June compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

An estimated 85,870 transactions took place in June 2023 across the UK, which was 6% higher than in May this year.

Apart from June 2020, when the market was hit by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and there were just 63,630 transactions, June 2023 was the slowest June for house sales seen over the past decade.

The report said that part of the month-on-month increase can be explained by a higher number of working days in June than in May.

It added: “The increase may also reflect an underlying increase in activity, although it is uncertain whether this will be sustained in future months.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Higher transactions in June came courtesy of slightly more working days and the easing of mortgage rates back when these sales were agreed. We may well see more sales again in July, but after that, today’s higher mortgage rates are likely to hit hard.”

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops said: “In order to ensure that property purchases are not unnecessarily delayed, it’s important that homes are fairly priced in line with real market standards rather than sold prices which have since moved.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “In the face of high interest rates and a dearth of competitive mortgage offers, the number of property sales is returning to growth.

“There is now some light at the end of the tunnel for the market following a slow start to the year.

“While the annual picture shows a fall of 15%, keep in mind that this time last year was a feeding frenzy to get hold of any available properties.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent said: “We are finding we are in a bit of a two-tier market with mortgage-dependent buyers taking their time and awaiting more stability whereas the cash and equity rich are negotiating hard, trying to identify more vulnerable sellers.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country said the recent slowing inflation “is also raising hopes that the Bank of England can slow down its interest rate hikes, which will bring much more stability to the mortgage market”.

Riz Malik, director of Southend-on-Sea-based mortgage broker R3 Mortgages said: “This week, some lenders have started to lower their mortgage rates marginally due to favourable market conditions.

“So, even if the (Bank of England) base rate goes up next week, if the expectation is that interest rates won’t go much higher, we could start to see an increase in property transactions if the cost of borrowing improves.”

Chris Druce, senior research analyst at Knight Frank, said: “Growing expectations that we may be nearing the peak for interest rates as inflation slows will help to settle buyers’ frayed nerves, but the affordability challenge will remain, and despite this month’s increase in transactions it’s unlikely we’ll see a dramatic turnaround in overall sales volumes this year.

“However, strong wage growth and high employment, along with forbearance from lenders and the availability of longer fixed-rate mortgage terms, is the reason activity is moderating overall rather than stopping.

“More pain will build in the system as fixed-rate mortgages continue to be renewed at higher rates, with the higher cost of borrowing acting as a drag on the UK property market through the rest of 2023 and into next year.”