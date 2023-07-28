Company insolvencies in England and Wales jump to 14-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Company insolvencies in England and Wales jump to 14-year high

By Press Association
The Insolvency Service said the total was predominantly creditors’ voluntary liquidations, where owners choose to dissolve their businesses (PA)
The number of firms falling into insolvency in England and Wales surged to the highest level for 14 years in the past quarter, according to Government figures.

Insolvency Service data revealed that there were 6,342 company insolvencies over the three months to June 2023.

It was a 13% increase against the same period last year and represented the highest figure since the second quarter of 2009 amid the toll of the financial crisis.

Firms in England and Wales have come under heavy pressure from higher energy bills, increased labour costs and a sharp increase in borrowing costs after hikes to interest rates.

The Insolvency Service said the total was predominantly creditors’ voluntary liquidations – where owners choose to dissolve their businesses – which comprised 5,240 insolvencies.

It said there were also 637 compulsory liquidations, 409 administration and 56 company voluntary arrangements (CVAs).

The new data means that more than 12,000 firms have entered insolvency so far this year.

From the start of the coronavirus pandemic until mid-2021, numbers of company insolvencies had been low when compared with pre-pandemic levels after firms were aided by financial support packages.

David Kelly, head of insolvency at PwC, said the full effect of interest rises on firms could still be yet to come.

“High inflation and the increasing cost base for firms is resulting in the erosion of both liquidity and shareholder value, thus reducing confidence in the ability to hit future forecasts,” he said.

“Coupled with rising interest rates, it is making for a very challenging environment for business.

“Like homeowners coming off fixed mortgage rates, many businesses have yet to refinance their debt, meaning the full impact of higher interest rates may yet to be felt.”

It came as separate data from the public body also revealed that the number of people across England and Wales registering for “breathing space” from their debts jumped by 26% in the second quarter of this year.