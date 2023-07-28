Greta Thunberg warns ministers to be ‘on right side of history’ over net zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greta Thunberg warns ministers to be ‘on right side of history’ over net zero

By Press Association
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, pictured at Glastonbury last year (Yui Mok/PA)
Climate activist Greta Thunberg hit out at the Government as she joined demonstrators in London to protest over the planned development of the Rosebank oil and gas field.

The famous campaigner attended a demonstration outside the office of UK Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps, as she urged ministers to be on the “right side of history”.

Mr Shapps is expected to decide soon on whether to approve the development of Rosebank, 80 miles north west of the Shetland Isles, which is believed to be the UK’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field and thought to be capable of producing up to 500 million barrels of oil.

Campaigners estimate that burning through that amount of oil would generate more CO2 emissions than 28 low-income countries produce in a year.

Cabinet Meeting
Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero (James Manning/PA)

“The fact that the UK Government is even considering this tells us exactly how out of touch with reality they are,” Ms Thunberg told Channel 4 News.

“All the record-breaking heat waves and the extreme weather events we’ve seen during the summer is just the beginning of a rapidly escalating existential crisis.

“We will be seeing much more of this. This is not the new normal, it will continue to escalate and get worse until we start to take real action. And that’s why we need to do it now before it gets even worse.”

It comes amid concerns from climate campaigners that Rishi Sunak is considering watering down some of his government’s environmental policies in the wake of the Tory victory Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election.

Success in Boris Johnson’s old constituency was pinned on local Conservative opposition to the expansion of London’s ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez), with some right-wing party members urging the Prime Minister to rethink the UK’s net zero commitments.

Mr Sunak has said he wants a “proportionate and pragmatic” approach to achieving net zero amid cost-of-living pressures.

Ms Thunberg warned that any such approach would be foolhardy.

She said: “To believe that you can focus on one crisis without also addressing the other is so very short sighted thinking. We seem to be physically incapable of having more than one thought in our head at the same time right now.

“And that’s very, very dangerous.”

She warned: “You have to be on the right side of history. We are many who are judging you and who are watching you.

“If you think that you can just get away with a few more years, a few more months of continued business as usual to maximise short-term profits, then you are very wrong and history will judge you very poorly.”