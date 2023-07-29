Farage continues account closure crusade with new website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farage continues account closure crusade with new website

By Press Association
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is continuing to campaign on the issue of account closures (PA)

Nigel Farage will continue to campaign on behalf of people whose bank accounts have been shut – with a new website launched to tackle de-banking.

It comes as former prime minister Liz Truss said she was “appalled” at the treatment of the former Ukip leader, whose bank account closure by Coutts sparked a crisis at its parent company NatWest.

Launching his campaign, Mr Farage said he wants to “fight back against the big banks that have let us down”.

The AccountClosed.org website currently asks visitors: “A major scandal is emerging – banks are unfairly closing accounts, do you think it is time to stop this?”

In a six-minute video on Twitter, now known as X, Mr Farage said: “We will build together, I believe, if you engage, a very, very significant and powerful group of people.

“And Parliament will listen, ministers will listen, prime ministers and leaders of the opposition will listen.”

Mr Farage’s crusade against NatWest has led to the resignation of chief executive Dame Alison Rose and Coutts’s boss Peter Flavel, with the campaign on account closures winning the backing of ministers and Tory MPs.

Dame Alison quit after admitting being the source of a BBC report suggesting Mr Farage fell below the financial threshold to hold an account with high-net-worth bank Coutts, triggering concerns she breached confidentiality rules.

NatWest’s chairman Sir Howard Davies, though, has resisted pressure from Mr Farage and others to quit, insisting it is important for the bank’s stability that he stays on the board.

On Friday, City minister Andrew Griffith, who led the Government response to the issue, said Sir Howard should remain in post.

Ms Truss added her voice to defenders of Mr Farage, writing in The Sunday Telegraph that “heads have rightly rolled” in the wake of the row.

She took aim at rules and risk tests for politically exposed persons, which she said have made “elected representatives automatically subject to added suspicion”.

“Not being able to get a mortgage or open a new bank account… is hardly going to draw many new aspiring candidates into the pool of potential future MPs,” she wrote.