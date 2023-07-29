Labour accuses Government of £1.7bn gas storage ‘mistake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour accuses Government of £1.7bn gas storage ‘mistake’

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused ministers of a costly mistake on gas storage (James Manning/PA)
The closure and subsequent re-opening of the UK’s largest gas storage site cost the country nearly £1.7 billion over two years, Labour has said.

The party has blamed the Conservatives for what it has labelled a costly mistake, as Labour accused ministers of ignoring warnings about the winding down of the Rough storage facility under the North Sea.

The storage site had been mothballed from 2017 but was partially reopened last year, when it was able to store around 30 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas.

Centrica last month increased capacity at the site, the UK’s largest facility, in order to provide the firm with a bigger safety cushion for next Winter.

Labour said that with more storage, the UK could have bought gas more cheaply now and stored it for use over the winter.

But it said that the lack of capacity would now cost the country dear.

Labour said that the UK’s storage capacity is 2% of annual demand, a fraction of the equivalent figures in Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands.

“Despite warnings this Tory government shut down gas storage and once again left working people paying the price for their sticking plaster approach,” shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

“Yet another failure on energy security hasn’t just left families paying more, it’s left us exposed and reliant on others.

“Instead of investing in homegrown energy to lower bills, create jobs and strengthen our energy security, they are happy to keep laying the costs on working family.”

Labour said that the UK was paying £685 million over the odds for winter gas this year, after paying out £967 million extra last year due to the lack of gas storage facilities.

The Opposition said that that the Government’s mistake was piling pressure on already hard-pressed families.

“Built on the rock of economic responsibility, Labour will drive forward the industries of the future – working in partnership with businesses and workers – to sort out these Tory energy failures, get bills down and restore some economic security,” Ms Reeves said.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps hit back at Labour.

“We will take no lessons on energy security from the party that wants to ban new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, risking hundreds of thousands of British jobs, handing control of our energy to countries like Russia, and hiking up prices.

“Meanwhile, we are reinforcing our energy security by securing almost £200 billion of investment into low-carbon energy projects since 2010, backing new nuclear and floating offshore wind, and investing in low-carbon alternatives – helping to grow our economy.”