Schools ‘must not be made to out trans young people to unsupportive families’

Making it compulsory for schools to inform parents if their child is questioning their gender identity could put some young people at risk, a former teacher and the parent of a transgender son have warned.

Debate on the issue has become weaponised and politicised to the detriment of the young people who are directly affected, the pair said, as they urged guidance on the issue to be published as soon as possible in the new school year.

Earlier this month the Government confirmed that long-awaited guidance would be delayed, saying this was to allow more time to ensure the contents meet the “high expectations” of teachers and parents.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, confirming it would not be published as had originally been promised in time for schools finishing for the summer, said the Government is taking the issue seriously and added that “decisions must not be taken lightly or in haste”.

She appealed to schools and colleges to “proceed with extreme caution” in the intervening period, saying they “should always involve parents in decisions relating to their child, and should not agree to any changes that they are not absolutely confident are in the best interests of that child and their peers”.

Ms Keegan added: “They should prioritise safeguarding by meeting their existing legal duties to protect single-sex spaces and maintain safety and fairness in single-sex sport.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman has previously said the Government wanted to ensure the guidance “places the wellbeing and safety of children at its heart and that it makes sure that parents are always the ones that have the first say”.

Alex Mees, a former teacher with 20 years of experience including some supporting transgender pupils, said he fears a “very dangerous path” is being taken with “prioritising parents’ feelings over children’s safety”.

The 42-year-old, based in London, said while parents will be involved in most cases, there will also be some where the child does not feel safe for their family to know they are questioning their gender identity.

He told the PA news agency: “There will be times when kids can’t (involve parents) because they know that their parents have possibly religious reasons or just that they know their parents are very transphobic. And we should be trusting those children in that situation and we should be taking the lead from them.

“And yes, I absolutely feel that if they (the Government) are essentially making it mandatory to inform parents, I think that does risk putting kids in danger and I think it also means that a lot of kids then won’t open up at all.”

Mr Mees said this could lead to “a situation where kids are hiding their true selves because they don’t feel safe”, adding: “Whether it’s sexuality or gender identity, that’s a really dangerous position to be putting children in, that they’re having to feel scared to be honest about who they are.”

He said he felt a report published in March by the centre-right think tank Policy Exchange which suggested a number of secondary schools are not informing parents as soon as a child questions their gender identity had “misinterpreted” the situation.

It suggested that safeguarding principles are being “routinely disregarded in many secondary schools” when it comes to gender identity.

But Mr Mees said: “I do think that people have misinterpreted it, (as though) schools are keeping secrets from parents, that the default position is ‘oh no, we won’t tell parents’ and that’s not what it is nor is it what anyone is asking for. The position is you do what’s in the best interests of the child and very often that will be involving the parents.”

Heidi Mavir, whose son is transgender, said she feels children and young people’s identities are “being weaponised for political gain”.

The 48-year-old author, based in West Yorkshire, said: “The myth for me is the idea that there is a safeguarding risk simply because a child or young person is trans. That’s not accurate. There may be a safeguarding risk if a child or young person was outed to a family who were not supportive.”

Ms Mavir, whose Change.org petition expressing concern over the contents of new guidance has gained more than 26,000 signatures, said: “Unfortunately, not all homes are safe for gender non-conforming children and that’s my concern.

“So I think it’s about understanding that this isn’t about keeping things from parents, this is about safeguarding children, and it’s about safeguarding trans children.”

She said trans children are not a danger to other children but that “unsupportive homes are a danger to trans children”.

Education unions have vented their frustration over the delay to the guidance, saying teachers are having to navigate the “complex and sensitive subject” on their own.

Ms Mavir said the inconsistency in approach to how her son was treated had been “distressing” at times, adding that she “absolutely” agrees with unions “that we definitely need guidance in how to support gender non-conforming children and young people”.

She said of her family’s experience: “We would sometimes speak to members of staff who absolutely got it straight off, no problem at all.

“And then we’d speak to other people who didn’t have a clue. And that inconsistency caused considerable distress to my son, and to me.”