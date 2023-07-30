Deposit return scheme company folded with debts of £86m, documents show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deposit return scheme company folded with debts of £86m, documents show

By Press Association
The company intended to run Scotland’s deposit return scheme had huge debts (Jonathan Pow/PA)
The company intended to run Scotland’s deposit return scheme had huge debts (Jonathan Pow/PA)

The company set up to administer Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) had debts and liabilities of more than £86 million when it fell into administration.

Circularity Scotland, a not-for-profit company funded by the drinks industry, called in administrators in June.

Companies House documents, reported in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, show it had liabilities £86.2 million and assets of £2.1 million.

Some 66 staff lost their jobs when the company folded, following the decision to delay the DRS until at least October 2025 in order to bring it in line with a planned date for a UK-wide scheme.

Maurice Golden said the deposit return scheme had been a ‘catastrophe’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster’s refusal to allow glass in the scheme for the latest delay, accusing the Conservatives of sinking Scotland’s DRS and undermining devolution.

However, the UK Government said the delay was entirely the decision of ministers in Edinburgh, who failed to design the scheme properly.

The Companies House documents show that Biffa is the largest creditor with a liability of £65 million.

The company was contracted to provide logistics for the DRS.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said: “We knew the handling of the deposit return scheme had been a catastrophe, but these staggering sums make the scale of the disaster apparent.

“The most appalling thing is the scheme’s principles had general support, and it is only the astonishingly inept way Lorna Slater introduced the legislation, refusing to listen to any concerns or warnings, that led to it falling apart. Now hundreds of firms are paying the price.

“Yet, while others have lost their jobs thanks to the Green minister’s incompetence and obstinacy, she – incredibly – is still in her post.

“If the Scottish Government gets involved in financial recovery, who knows where that money will come from, other than the taxpayer.”

Coronavirus – Wed Jan 5, 2022
The Scottish Government said it would not cover the debts (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government said Circularity Scotland was always intended to be industry-led and it would not be covering the debts.

A spokesman said: “The UK Government’s 11th-hour intervention has left us no choice but to postpone the launch of Scotland’s deposit return scheme and the overwhelming feedback from businesses was they could not prepare for a March 2024 launch.

“We are grateful to businesses for the investment they have made.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to the delivery of a successful deposit return scheme and the investment made to date can be utilised in the future.

“We do not consider that the action we have been required to take gives rise to any obligation to pay compensation.”