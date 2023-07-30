UK car insurance costs ‘skyrocketing’ compared to Europe – SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK car insurance costs ‘skyrocketing’ compared to Europe – SNP

By Press Association
The analysis found that UK car insurance inflation has grown since January 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Car insurance costs in the UK are “skyrocketing” compared to the rest of Europe, the SNP says, as research found prices growing exponentially.

Analysis by the House of Commons Library found the UK motor insurance annual inflation rate grew to 43.1% in May 2023.

In the same month, the figure stood at 2.6% in Germany, 0.4% in France and 0.0% in Spain.

In both Belgium (-0.4%) and Ireland (-3.6%) the annual motor insurance inflation rate reduced in the same month.

The analysis found that UK car insurance inflation has grown since January 2022.

The SNP argued that Scotland returning to the EU through independence would restore economic prosperity.

General Election 2015 campaign – April 12th
Gavin Newlands blamed ‘Brexit Britain’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

The party’s transport spokesman, Gavin Newlands MP, said: “This latest analysis demonstrates that independence is the only way Scotland can rid itself of broken, Brexit Britain.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor keep telling the public that inflation is a global problem but this independent analysis shows that Brexit Britain is being hit far harder than our European neighbours.

“While independent nations within the EU have kept car insurance inflation relatively low, the UK’s has spiralled out of control – skyrocketing to a staggering 43.1%.

“Small independent countries like Belgium and Ireland – who have complete control over their own affairs and access to the European Union and world’s largest single market – have managed to reduce their inflation rate substantially.

“Meanwhile, Scotland continues to suffer under the control of Westminster governments we do not vote for.”

A UK Government spokesman said insurance premiums are a commercial decision which it does not seek to intervene in.

A spokesman said: “While setting premiums is a matter for individual insurers, the Government has strongly supported motorists including by extending the fuel duty cut, which will save the average car driver around £200.”