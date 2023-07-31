UK condemns ‘in the strongest possible terms’ military takeover in Niger

The Government has condemned a military takeover in Niger which deposed the president last week and announced it will be halting “long-term development assistance” to the country in the wake of the coup.

Members of the Niger military said on Wednesday they had deposed democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

On Friday, it was announced General Abdourahmane Tchiani would take over as the country’s new leader, adding Niger to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region.

At an emergency meeting on Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said that it was suspending relations with Niger and authorised the use of force if Mr Bazoum was not reinstated within a week.

In line with strong stance by ECOWAS and partners, 🇬🇧 will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger. We will however continue to provide critical humanitarian assistance and stand with the people of Niger & their democratically-elected government. https://t.co/2ku0jWtrnm — Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP (@AndrewmitchMP) July 30, 2023

In a statement issued following the meeting, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the UK “condemns in the strongest possible terms attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in Niger”.

The statement continued: “The Communique agreed at the Fifty First Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in the Republic of Niger, held by ECOWAS on 30 July sets out a strong and clear response to this infringement of the democratic rights of the people of Niger.

“We continue to stand by ECOWAS and their efforts to ensure a return to democracy in Niger.”

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said: “The UK wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced today by ECOWAS and will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger.

“We will however continue to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Niger.

“The UK is a committed partner of Niger’s democratically elected government and calls for President Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order.”