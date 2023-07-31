UK condemns ‘in the strongest possible terms’ military takeover in Niger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK condemns ‘in the strongest possible terms’ military takeover in Niger

By Press Association
Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum speaks at the opening ceremony for the Cop26 summit in 2021 (Yves Herman/PA)
The Government has condemned a military takeover in Niger which deposed the president last week and announced it will be halting “long-term development assistance” to the country in the wake of the coup.

Members of the Niger military said on Wednesday they had deposed democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

On Friday, it was announced General Abdourahmane Tchiani would take over as the country’s new leader, adding Niger to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region.

At an emergency meeting on Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said that it was suspending relations with Niger and authorised the use of force if Mr Bazoum was not reinstated within a week.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the UK “condemns in the strongest possible terms attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in Niger”.

The statement continued: “The Communique agreed at the Fifty First Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in the Republic of Niger, held by ECOWAS on 30 July sets out a strong and clear response to this infringement of the democratic rights of the people of Niger.

“We continue to stand by ECOWAS and their efforts to ensure a return to democracy in Niger.”

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said: “The UK wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced today by ECOWAS and will suspend long-term development assistance to Niger.

“We will however continue to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Niger.

“The UK is a committed partner of Niger’s democratically elected government and calls for President Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order.”