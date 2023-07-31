Majority of Scots back alternatives to gas boilers, survey suggests

More than half of Scots back policies to phase out fossil fuel boilers, a poll has suggested.

The Survation study of 2,026 people, conducted on behalf of WWF Scotland, showed 65% supported the Scottish Government enforcing new rules for better insulation in existing homes at key moments like buying or selling a property.

It comes as the Scottish Government prepares to launch a consultation on these policies which will be included in a Heat in Buildings Bill.

Scottish Green minister Patrick Harvie, who holds the zero carbon buildings brief, announced plans to revamp the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings, which will see those with gas boilers downgraded compared to those with climate-friendly systems such as gas pumps.

Zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie (Jane Barlow/PA)

The plans are estimated to cost about £33 million, while gas boilers will also be banned from new buildings in Scotland from April.

The survey also found that 40% of respondents would consider installing a heat pump as an alternative to gas boilers within the next five years, while 71% say they are aware of the negative impact oil and gas boilers have on climate changes.

Fabrice Leveque, climate and energy policy manager at WWF Scotland, said: “These findings show there is strong public support to move away from fossil fuel heating and that people link the use of oil and gas heating to the growing climate emergency.

“Cleaner heating is vital to tackle climate change but can also make the most of Scotland’s abundant renewable energy, protect households from unstable fossil fuel prices and lower energy bills.

“Industry and households need clear Scottish Government policies and financial support to make the switch and we must see the detail of these proposals without further delay.

“It’s been five years since the Scottish Government first consulted on these proposals and the next steps are overdue.”

The environmental charity published a report earlier this year which showed heat pumps were the best solution to decarbonise houses.