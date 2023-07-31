New rough sleepers in London rose by 12% in figures branded ‘appalling’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New rough sleepers in London rose by 12% in figures branded ‘appalling’

By Press Association
The number of new rough sleepers in London has risen by 12% while the total is up by 9%, new figures show (Nick Ansell/PA)

The number of new people sleeping rough in London in spring and early summer rose by 12% on the same period last year.

A total of 3,272 people were recorded as sleeping rough in the capital, up 9% on the total figure for April-June 2022.

Outreach teams recorded 1,614 people in London sleeping rough for the first time between April and June this year, according to the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain).

This was up from 1,446 new rough sleepers in that period last year – a rise of 12%.

Of those recorded for this latest three-month period, 38 (2%) were deemed to be living on the streets, 307 (19%) slept rough for more than one night but did not go on to live on the streets, and 1,269 (79%) spent one night sleeping rough.

During April to June this year there were 411 people recorded as living on the streets, which is a similar proportion to the same period last year.

Chain is a database commissioned and funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and managed by Homeless Link.

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, said: “Sadly, this appalling pattern of an increasing number of new people having to resort to sleeping rough in London shows no sign of going away.”

In September, the Government published its Ending Rough Sleeping For Good strategy, which restated its 2019 manifesto commitment to end rough sleeping by the end of this Parliament.

Mr Henderson said the target “is now looking completely out of reach”.

Aerial picture of housing in London
The figures for London follow official Government statistics showing that the numbers of households and children in temporary accommodation in England are at record highs (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “To help stem the flow of homelessness, the Government must prioritise prevention, including raising the local housing allowance to include at least the lower third of rents, and finally enacting the Renters Reform Bill so renters have more security.

“It is also clear that homelessness services are indispensable right now, yet they too are coming under increasing pressure from rising costs, so much so that many are having to cut back their services or face the prospect of closure.”

Director of The Salvation Army’s homelessness services unit, Nick Redmore said: “The quick and decisive measures taken by the Government to enable rough sleepers to be housed during lockdown, shows what can be achieved when the will is there.

“Unless the Government recognises that the rise in rough sleeping is also an emergency that requires action now, the cost not only to people’s lives, but also to the public purse will become even greater.”

Francesca Albanese, director of policy and social change at Crisis, said: “To end homelessness for good, we need the Government to target the root causes rather than just simply alleviating the symptoms.

“Without the truly affordable homes we desperately need and investment in housing benefit, there’s simply no hope that the target to end rough sleeping by 2024 will be hit. We need to see real, long-term solutions, including a plan to deliver more social housing, to ensure that no-one has to face life on the streets.”

The figures for London follow official Government statistics released last week showing that the numbers of households and children in temporary accommodation in England are at record highs.

Some 104,510 households were in temporary accommodation by the end of March – a 25-year high.

The total number of children in this situation is also at the highest level since records for that measure began in 2004 – with 131,370 children living in temporary accommodation as of the end of March this year.