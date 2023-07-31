Up to ministers to ensure existing security protocols are followed, says No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up to ministers to ensure existing security protocols are followed, says No 10

By Press Association
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick denies leaving his red box unattended on a train (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick denies leaving his red box unattended on a train (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It is the responsibility of ministers to ensure existing security protocols are followed, Downing Street has said amid claims Robert Jenrick left his ministerial briefcase unattended on a train.

The Sun newspaper reported that witnesses had seen the immigration minister leave his red box unattended for at least four minutes last week.

A spokesman for the minister strongly denied any suggestion that the politician had abandoned the box.

Asked whether the Cabinet Office is investigating the matter, the Prime Minister’s press secretary refrained from commenting on the specifics, highlighting that they are yet to receive all the relevant details.

She told reporters in Westminster on Monday: “The PM believes that all ministers should follow the guidance set out around maintaining security and Government business.

“I don’t believe as of yet there is any update. It’s up to ministers to make sure that they follow the guidance.

“There’s a bit in the ministerial code about maintaining security of Government business and it’s up to ministers to make sure that they ensure that that happens.

“It’s a long-standing position that I don’t comment on security arrangements, but that guidance should be followed.”

Ministers, including Robert Jenrick, use red despatch boxes like this one to carry their important Government documents (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On whether Downing Street had concerns there was a breach of the ministerial code, the press secretary said: “I don’t have all the details of what actually happened and I haven’t spoken to the PM about it.

“But he believes that all ministers should follow the guidance set out around maintaining the security of Government business.”

According to the report, Mr Jenrick was on a train back to his Newark constituency on Friday morning.

The paper also published pictures that it said shows the red box on a seat in a first class carriage on the train.

His spokesman said: “Mr Jenrick was working on the train throughout the journey, with his ministerial box close by at all times.

“He sat in the seat directly to the left of this misleading photo and he left the train with his locked ministerial box.”