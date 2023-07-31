Funding boost for research hubs that drive Government health policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Funding boost for research hubs that drive Government health policy

By Press Association
Reproductive health will be a focus of some of the new policy research units (Yui Mok/PA)
Reproductive health will be a focus of some of the new policy research units (Yui Mok/PA)

Research to drive Government policy in the fields of addiction, dementia, reproductive health and end-of-life care will be carried out in the coming years in England following a funding boost of more than £100 million.

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) has backed 20 new policy research units (PRUs), which will start work in January 2024.

PRUs are typically based at universities and bring together teams of researchers who help the Government make evidence-based decisions.

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and chief executive of NIHR, said PRUs are “designed to provide strong evaluation of policy”.

“This helps Government and related organisations to be able to act on the latest evidence when making decisions about health and social care that could impact us all,” she added.

The new hubs will be handed between £2 million and £5 million over the course of a three- to five-year contract.

The NIHR currently funds 15 PRUs, which will continue to operate. Two – examining obesity and older people and frailty – will be renamed healthy weight and healthy ageing.

Prof Chappell added: “Several new topics will expand the ability of the units to help address the major healthcare challenges that we are facing, including improving reproductive health, tackling addiction, as well as dementia and neurodegeneration.”

Women’s health strategy minister Maria Caulfield said: “As part of the Women’s Health Strategy, we promised more research would be done to improve understanding and treatments for women’s health issues – today we’re delivering a new unit looking specifically into reproductive health.”

Dementia study
Dementia is one of the new topics that will be explored by PRUs in England (John Stillwell/PA)

Under the new PRUs, University College London (UCL) researchers will look into cancer awareness, screening and early diagnosis, as well as healthy weight, mental health and reproductive health.

The UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health will research children and families.

King’s College London’s PRU will explore addition, end-of-life care, and the health and social care workforce, while Queen Mary University of London will work alongside the University of Exeter on dementia.

Elsewhere, the University of Oxford PRU will examine maternal care, and Newcastle University will look at healthy ageing, and behavioural and social sciences.

Issues in social care, including quality, safety and commissioning, will be explored by PRUs at the University of Manchester, the London School of Economics, the University of York and the University of Kent.

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine will examine policy innovation and evaluation, along with public health.